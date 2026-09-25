It all started with Lauren's cousin setting them up. "Went on a blindish date 8 years ago and the rest is history," she later recalled on Instagram - a casual line that barely captures what their relationship has quietly become. Connor McDavid, the Edmonton Oilers captain and one of the NHL's most decorated players, met Lauren Kyle in 2016 through that mutual introduction. What followed was not a fairytale scripted overnight. It took eight years, a custom-built mansion, and some serious entrepreneurial grit on both sides to get here.

How did Connor McDavid and Lauren Kyle meet and get married?

Their relationship has been frequently documented by Lauren on social media, with the couple celebrating birthdays, career milestones, and personal achievements together over the years. The engagement came on June 22, 2023, during a vacation in Muskoka, with family members present for the moment. Lauren described it as the best day of her life.

"Almost 8 years of growth, happiness and so much love and I can't believe we have so much more to look forward to," she wrote on Instagram after the proposal. Then came the wedding. On July 27, 2024, the couple married on Old Woman Island, a private island on Lake Muskoka in Ontario, Canada. It was intimate, scenic, and very much in character for two people who have always kept the personal details close.

What does Lauren Kyle do and what life have they built together?

Lauren is not just the Oilers captain's wife. She runs a business empire of her own in Edmonton. After McDavid signed his eight-year, $100 million contract extension with the Oilers in 2017, the couple began seriously looking for a home. When the market had nothing that fit, they built one - a three-story custom property near the North Saskatchewan River valley. Lauren handled the interiors herself.

"It's very contemporary and at the same time has a little bit of traditional influence," she told Architectural Digest. The home features large hosting spaces, a theatre room, outdoor patio areas, and a full sports court in the basement. It even became the go-to gathering spot for Oilers teammates. "I think our house has kind of become the designated team party house," McDavid said.

Beyond the home, Lauren's professional footprint has grown considerably. She opened Trove Living, a luxury furniture showroom, alongside Bar Trove, a fine wines and cocktails space, both in downtown Edmonton in 2025. Then came her cookbook, "The Atelier Table" - a more than 300-page collection of flavour-forward recipes, with each chapter organised around themes like girls' night, game day, and brunch, designed to be served family-style with dessert and cocktails included. "For me, hosting is about creating an atmosphere where people feel comfortable, welcomed and inspired to slow down," Lauren said around the book's launch. On his end, McDavid signed a two-year, $25 million contract extension beginning in 2026-27, choosing to stay in Edmonton at below market value — a decision that spoke to his trust in the organisation. Two people, two distinct careers, one very deliberate life built together.