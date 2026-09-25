The Columbus Blue Jackets finally put an end to one of the messiest contract situations of the 2026 NHL offseason. Adam Fantilli has signed a multi-year deal with Columbus, and the relief inside Nationwide Arena is palpable. The 21-year-old centre, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, had not shown up for the opening day of training camp as he remained locked in a contract dispute with the club. For a team that was already leaning heavily on a rebuild, this was the last kind of uncertainty they needed heading into a new season.

Why did Adam Fantilli hold out from Blue Jackets training camp?

Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell was playing with fire by taking a hard line with Fantilli, and at a time when nearly every other team had locked up its dynamic young stars, Columbus' deadlock with its best young player was stupefying. The Chicago Blackhawks locked up Connor Bedard to a five-year contract worth $15 million per season. Anaheim Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier inked a six-year deal worth $13.5 million per year. And the Ducks matched the Philadelphia Flyers' offer sheet to star centre Leo Carlsson, paying him $18 million per season. Fantilli was watching his draft class peers get paid while he sat without a deal.

According to The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, Fantilli called coach Rick Bowness to express his disappointment that he still didn't have a new deal and wasn't at camp. That is not the kind of call any coach wants at the start of training camp. Waddell noted that the Blue Jackets wanted to sign Fantilli for as many years as possible. "The long-term contracts are becoming more and more difficult to get done," he said. "So, obviously, we're trying to get as much term as we possibly can. That's one of the differences we have, and then money is obviously a big part of it."

The tension was real, but so was the mutual need. Columbus had no serious interest in letting Fantilli walk, and Fantilli had no reason to burn bridges with a franchise still building toward contention.

What does Adam Fantilli's new $82.5 million contract mean for the Blue Jackets?

The numbers matter, but the statement matters more. Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell said: "Adam Fantilli has all of the tools you look for in a player – speed, size, skill – along with a competitive drive to succeed. He is one of the most exciting young players in the NHL and a big part of what we are building in Columbus, so this is a very exciting day for our organisation and our fans."

Fantilli has 140 points in 213 career games. Last season, he set career highs in assists, points, power play points, time on ice, and faceoff percentage. His faceoff percentage rose to 49.8% after hitting just 41.2% in his second year. That last number is underrated. A centre who can consistently win draws at nearly 50 percent is a legitimate two-way asset, not just an offensive piece. That growth matters more to a team's structure than people often credit.

With the possible departure of Kirill Marchenko, Fantilli will be expected to take a major step forward and be the main offensive driver for Columbus. That is a significant ask for a 21-year-old. But everything about his development arc says he is ready for it. The holdout is done. The deal is signed. Now, the real work begins.