Philadelphia Flyers found a simple way to have some fun with the NHL's jersey rules before their preseason finale against the Washington Capitals on Saturday. A majority of the team came onto the ice for warm-ups with their jerseys tucked into their pants, two days after Trevor Zegras was penalized for wearing his jersey that way. Captain Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny and Zegras were among the Flyers players who joined in, showing their support for their teammate after the unusual equipment penalty against the Boston Bruins.

Flyers show support for Trevor Zegras

The Flyers' warm-up drew attention before the game even started, with several players tucking their jerseys in as they skated onto the ice. Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, Travis Sanheim, Rasmus Ristolainen, Porter Martone, Alex Bump, Cam York and Jamie Drysdale were among those seen with tucked jerseys.

Some Flyers fans also joined in. One fan near the glass held a sign that read, “I have my jersey tucked for you, Z!” The team's mascot, Gritty, also had his jersey tucked in during warm-ups.

Jamie Drysdale said the players were simply having some fun with the situation.

Drysdale said “Just having some fun with it. It's something he's been doing his whole life, and I think he rocks it. It's just getting together as a team maybe one last time, tuck the jersey in."

He further said, “We won't take a penalty like that during the year; it's just getting it out of the way, and have a little fun with it. That will be the last time.”

Why Zegras was penalized against Bruins

Zegras received a two-minute minor penalty for delay of game at 9:51 of the second period during Philadelphia's 2-0 preseason win over Boston on Thursday. The penalty was listed as “improperly wearing equipment” because his jersey was tucked into the back of his pants.

Zegras said he had been warned earlier in the game because he started with his jersey tucked in, which he said, “I started the game with it tucked; that's how I usually play,” Zegras said Thursday. “Must have just went back down the bench and came out and forgot.”

Zegras later posted pictures on Instagram of himself playing with his jersey tucked in when he was younger, along with a picture of Tom Brady referencing the NFL's famous “Tuck Rule.”

The NHL has told teams that equipment rules will be enforced more strictly this season. Under the rules, players must begin a shift with their jerseys untucked. A first violation results in a warning, while a second violation can lead to a minor penalty.

Flyers know the rule will be enforced

Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said after Thursday's game that the team had been told about the stricter enforcement two or three weeks earlier.

Tocchet said, “They told us, in all fairness, two, three weeks ago. I didn't even think about it. Obviously, can't do it anymore. Regular season starts, we can't have a penalty like that.”

Owen Tippett also said Zegras has worn his jersey tucked in since he was a kid and said the team was having some fun with the situation.

The Flyers ultimately kept the protest to warm-ups, with their jerseys properly worn once the game began. Washington went on to win the preseason game 5-1.