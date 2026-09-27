David Pastrnak has spent years becoming one of the biggest names in Boston, and now the Bruins have given him an even bigger role. The team announced Sunday, September 27, that Pastrnak will serve as its new captain for the 2026-27 NHL season, making him the 28th player to wear the “C” in franchise history. The decision comes after Boston went without an appointed captain during the 2025-26 season following Brad Marchand's departure. Pastrnak now steps into a role once held by Bruins legends such as Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron.

David Pastrnak Becomes The New Boston Bruins Captain

David Pastrnak has spent more than a decade building his name in Boston, and now he has one of the biggest responsibilities in the franchise. The Boston Bruins announced on Sunday, September 27, 2026, that Pastrnak is the 28th captain in team history, giving him the “C” ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

The announcement ends a captaincy vacancy that began when Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers during the 2025 NHL trade deadline. Marchand had taken over from Patrice Bergeron in 2023 and remained captain until his departure from Boston. The Bruins therefore entered the 2025-26 season without an appointed captain.

Pastrnak is a natural name for the next chapter because of how long he has been part of the organization. Boston selected him with the 25th pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, and he has spent his entire NHL career with the Bruins. The NHL also notes that Pastrnak has reached 100 points in each of his last four seasons.

For Pastrnak, the new role also places him among a group of players who have carried the Bruins through very different periods. Boston's official history lists 27 previous captains, including Hall of Famers and Stanley Cup-winning leaders. The Bruins now begin another chapter with their longtime No. 88 wearing the “C.”

Bruins Captain History Includes Ray Bourque, Zdeno Chara And Patrice Bergeron

The Bruins captaincy has been connected to some of the biggest names to ever play for Boston. Lionel Hitchman, who became captain in 1928, led the team to its first Stanley Cup championship during the 1928-29 season. His No. 3 was later retired by the Bruins.

Dit Clapper also holds a special place in the team's history. He captained Boston during multiple periods and was part of three Stanley Cup-winning teams in 1929, 1939 and 1941. Johnny Bucyk later served as captain during two different stretches and helped Boston win championships in 1970 and 1972.

Ray Bourque then became one of the defining captains of the modern Bruins. He served as captain from 1985 to 2000 and remains Boston's franchise leader in games played, assists and points. His 1,518 games, 1,111 assists and 1,506 points all remain major parts of the team's record book.

Zdeno Chara followed Bourque's era much later and wore the “C” for 14 seasons. He led Boston to the 2011 Stanley Cup and won the Norris Trophy in 2009. The Bruins retired his No. 33 in 2026, adding his name to the franchise's list of honored players.

Patrice Bergeron was another major part of that leadership line. He spent all 19 of his NHL seasons with Boston, won six Selke Trophies and helped the Bruins win the 2011 Stanley Cup. Brad Marchand then became the 27th captain before Pastrnak received the honor Sunday.

Now, Pastrnak becomes the latest name in that long history. The Bruins announced his appointment just days before their 2026-27 season opener, giving the 30-year-old forward a new role alongside the scoring responsibility he has carried for years. Boston's captaincy has a new face, and it belongs to No. 88.