Longtime center Kevin Hayes has officially hung up his skates, calling time on a professional career that included 805 NHL appearances and five games overseas. The 34-year-old opened up about the physical toll that ultimately brought his playing days to an end. In a statement released through his final club, Russian side Ak Bars Kazan, Hayes made it clear that his decision came down to bodily limits.

"I have decided to end my hockey career," he explained. "I can no longer play at the level I am capable of because my body does not allow me to perform at my best. And I cannot accept not being in top form."

A Solid Run Through the Big Leagues

Drafted in the first round by Chicago back in 2010, Hayes broke into the NHL with the New York Rangers in 2014, making an immediate splash with a seventh-place finish in Calder Trophy voting. Over the next decade, he grew into a steady, two-way presence for five different teams: the Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, and Pittsburgh Penguins.

All told, he posted 185 goals and 261 assists for 446 points in the regular season, while adding another 26 points across 56 playoff contests. His personal peak came during the 2022–23 campaign with Philadelphia, where his strong play earned him his first All-Star nod.

Walking Away on His Own Terms

Nagging injuries took a real bite out of Hayes' late-career numbers, including a quiet 2025–26 campaign in Pittsburgh where he played just 28 games. Looking to jumpstart his game in a new environment, he headed overseas in late August to join Ak Bars Kazan. But after five games without finding the scoresheet, Hayes realized he couldn't push his body to the standard he set for himself. Rather than drag things out or play through constant pain, he opted to step away.

He leaves behind a respected legacy as a dedicated teammate, an All-Star, and a Masterton Trophy finalist.