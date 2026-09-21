NHL Network has ranked the players from No. 20 to No. 11 in its top 50 list for the 2026-27 season. Connor Hellebuyck comes in at No. 18 on NHL Network's Top 50 Players list. The Winnipeg Jets goalie is among several players who are in NHL Network ranking, including Miro Heiskanen, Mikko Rantanen, Mitch Marner and Auston Matthews. Sidney Crosby and Zach Werenski are also on the list. NHL Network's researchers, producers and on-air personalities compiled the Top 50 list, which is being released as a nine-part series.

Miro Heiskanen Keeps A Spot Among The NHL's Top Players

Miro Heiskanen was ranked No. 20 by NHL Network. The Dallas Stars defenseman had 63 points, including nine goals and 54 assists, in 77 games last season. He averaged 25:28 of ice time, fourth among all NHL players.

Heiskanen also had a career-best 132 blocked shots. He was the only NHL player to average more than three minutes per game on both the power play and penalty kill. He added six points in six playoff games and had five points in six games for Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Mikko Rantanen Adds Another Top-20 Ranking

Mikko Rantanen was ranked No. 19. He led the Stars with 55 assists and finished with 77 points in 64 games last season. His 1.20 points per game ranked 15th in the NHL.

Rantanen also reached 300 NHL goals last season. He became the fourth Finland-born player to reach that mark, joining Teemu Selanne, Jari Kurri and Olli Jokinen. He had six points in five Olympic games for Finland.

Connor Hellebuyck Remains Among The Elite Goalies

Connor Hellebuyck was ranked No. 18. He finished last season with a 23-23-11 record, a 2.86 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage in 57 games.

The Winnipeg Jets goalie had won the Vezina Trophy for a second straight season in 2024-25 and also won the Hart Trophy. He has 345 wins since 2015-16, second only to Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Rasmus Dahlin Helps Buffalo Sabres End Long Playoff Drought

Rasmus Dahlin came in at No. 17. He recorded 74 points in 77 games, with 19 goals and 55 assists. His 52 even-strength points were the most ever by a Sabres defenseman.

Dahlin also helped Buffalo end a 14-season playoff drought. He had 14 points in 13 postseason games and finished third in Norris Trophy voting.

Mitch Marner Makes An Impact With Vegas

Mitch Marner was ranked No. 16 after his first season with the Vegas Golden Knights. He had 80 points in 81 regular-season games and added 29 points in 22 playoff games.

Marner also scored the fastest hat trick in Stanley Cup Final history. His three goals came in 6:10 during Game 3 against Carolina, helping Vegas win 5-4.

Auston Matthews Remains A Top Goal Scorer

Auston Matthews was ranked No. 15. He scored 27 goals and had 53 points in 48 games after missing 22 games because of injury.

Matthews became the Maple Leafs' all-time goal leader last season. He has 428 goals since entering the NHL and has won the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy three times.

Kirill Kaprizov Continues To Add To Wild Records

Kirill Kaprizov came in at No. 14. He scored 45 goals last season, giving him four seasons with at least 40 goals. He is the only player in Wild history with multiple 40-goal seasons.

Kaprizov also passed Marian Gaborik for the most goals in Minnesota history. He finished the postseason with 15 points, tied for the team lead with Quinn Hughes.

Andrei Vasilevskiy Earns Another Vezina Trophy

Andrei Vasilevskiy was ranked No. 13 by NHL Network. He led the NHL with 39 wins last season and finished with a .912 save percentage and a 2.31 GAA.

The Tampa Bay Lightning goalie won the Vezina Trophy for the second time. He also helped Tampa Bay reach the playoffs for a ninth straight season and has 363 wins since 2015-16.

Sidney Crosby Keeps Producing In His 21st Season

Sidney Crosby was ranked No. 12. He had 74 points in 68 games last season, keeping his point-per-game streak going for a 21st straight season.

The Pittsburgh Penguins captain now has 1,771 NHL points, 1,107 assists and 654 goals. He has also won the Stanley Cup three times during his career.

Zach Werenski Follows His Norris Trophy Season

Zach Werenski was ranked No. 11 after winning the Norris Trophy last season. He had 81 points, including 22 goals and 59 assists, in 75 games for Columbus.

Werenski became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to post consecutive 80-point seasons. He also helped Team USA win Olympic gold, recording six points in six games.