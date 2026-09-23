Ivar Stenberg made his preseason debut for the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, while Semyon Varlamov returned to NHL action for the first time since November 2024. Alex Ovechkin remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury and may not play in the Washington Capitals' preseason. Cale Makar is also close to returning for the Colorado Avalanche after missing the start of training camp. Several other teams also gave injury updates, including the Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins and St. Louis Blues.

Ivar Stenberg Records An Assist In Sharks Debut

Ivar Stenberg had an assist in his preseason debut as the San Jose Sharks lost 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights in a shootout Tuesday. The 18-year-old forward, selected No. 2 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, played 22:17 and had four shots on goal. He also scored in the first round of the shootout.

Alex Ovechkin Could Miss Capitals Preseason

Alex Ovechkin remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury and has not practiced for two days. Capitals coach Spencer Carbery has not confirmed whether Ovechkin will play in either of Washington's two remaining preseason games.

Semyon Varlamov Returns To NHL Action

Semyon Varlamov played his first NHL game since Nov. 29, 2024, helping the Islanders beat the New York Rangers 4-3 Tuesday. The 38-year-old goalie stopped all 10 shots after replacing Ilya Sorokin in the second period. Varlamov is coming back after partial knee replacements.

Cale Makar On Track For Avalanche Preseason Return

Cale Makar is expected to play Friday against the Winnipeg Jets, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said. Makar missed the start of training camp because of a lower-body injury but took part fully in practice Tuesday.

Makar signed an eight-year, $163.2 million contract on Aug. 28. The deal, which carries a $20.4 million average annual value, starts next season. He had 79 points in 75 games last season.

Matt Duchene And Colin Blackwell Set To Skate

Matt Duchene and Colin Blackwell are expected to skate Wednesday, Dallas coach Glen Gulutzan said. Duchene has been given maintenance days but is not injured, while Blackwell missed Monday's game against St. Louis after suffering a lower-body injury Saturday.

Penguins Dealing With Three Day-To-Day Injuries

Justin Brazeau and Ben Kindel are both day-to-day with lower-body injuries from Pittsburgh's 4-1 loss to Buffalo on Monday. Brazeau had two shots in 14:29, while Kindel recorded one shot in 6:13.

Ville Koivunen also missed Tuesday's game against Detroit. The forward is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

More NHL injury updates

Flyers forward Denver Barkey is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Dallas forwards Matt Duchene and Colin Blackwell are expected to skate Wednesday but will not play against Minnesota.

Kings forward Corey Perry will be away for a few days for personal reasons, while Mats Zuccarello remains in a noncontact jersey. Penguins forwards Justin Brazeau and Ben Kindel are day to day, along with Ville Koivunen.

Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker could also miss the season opener after a knee injury. Coach Jim Montgomery said Tucker's injury is "more than day-to-day," with no timeline yet.