Jack was selected first overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2019 and has developed into a top-scoring center. Quinn went seventh overall to the Vancouver Canucks in 2018 and became one of the NHL's highest-scoring defensemen. Both have reached the All-Star level, set franchise records and won Olympic gold with the United States in 2026. Their career numbers also show how differently the brothers have made their impact, with Jack producing more goals while Quinn has built a larger point total from the blue line.

Jack Has More Goals, While Quinn Has More Points

Jack has 168 goals, 260 assists and 428 points in 429 NHL games. His best regular season came in 2022-23, when he scored 43 goals and added 56 assists for 99 points in 78 games. He also became the first player from the 2019 draft class to be selected for an All-Star Game when he made the team in 2022.

Quinn has produced 66 goals, 419 assists and 485 points in 507 NHL games. His best season started in 2023-24, when he recorded 17 goals and 75 assists for 92 points in 82 games. That led all NHL defensemen and earned him the Norris Trophy.

The numbers show the difference in their roles. Jack has scored 168 goals, while Quinn has built his production mainly through assists.

Their Major Awards And International Medals

Category Jack Hughes Quinn Hughes NHL All-Star Game 2022, 2023, 2024 2020, 2024 Major NHL award ____ James Norris Memorial Trophy, 2024 NHL All-Star Team ____ First All-Star Team, 2024 Olympic medal Gold, 2026 Gold, 2026 World U18 medal Silver, 2018; Bronze, 2019 Gold, 2017 World Junior medal Silver, 2019 Bronze, 2018; Silver, 2019 Olympic individual honor ____ Best Defender, 2026; Olympic All-Star Team, 2026

Quinn Has The Bigger Individual Award

Jack has three All-Star selections, making the game in 2022, 2023 and 2024. His 2022 selection came during his breakout season after he returned from a shoulder injury. He finished that season with 26 goals and 56 points in 49 games.

Quinn has two All-Star selections, in 2020 and 2024, but his résumé includes the Norris Trophy. He won it after leading all defensemen with 92 points in 2023-24. He also finished that season on the NHL First All-Star Team. In 2025, he was again a Norris Trophy finalist.

Their Playoff Experience Has Been Different

Jack made his first NHL playoff appearance in 2023. He scored six goals and five assists in 12 games as New Jersey reached the second round. He scored his first postseason goal on a penalty shot against the New York Rangers and finished the series with three goals and five points.

Quinn reached the playoffs with Vancouver in 2020 and produced 16 points in 17 games. His 13 assists set an NHL record for a rookie defenseman in one playoff run. He added another 10 assists in 13 playoff games during Vancouver's 2024 postseason run.

The difference is also clear in total playoff experience. Quinn has played 41 postseason games, compared with 12 for Jack.

Both Brothers Have Strong International Résumés

Jack and Quinn were both part of the United States team that won the men's hockey gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Jack finished the tournament with four goals and seven points in six games. His biggest moment came in the gold-medal game against Canada, when he scored the overtime winner. The goal gave the United States its first men's Olympic hockey gold since 1980.

Quinn also finished with eight points in six games, including one goal and seven assists. He scored the overtime winner against Sweden in the quarterfinals and was named the tournament's Best Defender. He was also selected to the Olympic All-Star Team.

Jack Is Signed Long Term While Quinn Enters A Contract Year

Jack is under contract with the Devils on an eight-year, $64 million deal that runs through the 2029-30 season. He remains tied to New Jersey for several more years and has already established himself as one of the team's main offensive players.

Quinn is entering the final year of his contract with Minnesota for the 2026-27 season. He has said he is in no rush to sign an extension.

Jack has developed as a goal-scoring center, while Quinn has become an elite offensive defenseman with a Norris Trophy and several records to his name. Their 2026 Olympic gold medals added another major achievement to both careers.