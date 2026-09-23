The NHL preseason continued Tuesday with 10 games around the league. Dan Vladar left Philadelphia's game against Boston with an upper-body injury, while Brady Tkachuk scored before leaving Florida's game as a precaution. Semyon Varlamov also returned to NHL action for the first time since November 2024. Several 2026 draft picks also made their preseason debuts, including San Jose's Ivar Stenberg and Pittsburgh's Liam and Markus Ruck.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Brady Tkachuk And Viljami Marjala Lead Busy Preseason Action

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard scored twice as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-4. Anton Johansson had four assists, while Viktor Arvidsson recorded an assist in his Red Wings debut.

Nicholas Robertson scored for Pittsburgh in his Penguins debut. The 2026 draft picks Liam and Markus Ruck also made their debuts, with Liam recording two assists and Markus adding one.

Brady Tkachuk scored and added an assist before leaving the Florida Panthers' 3-2 shootout loss to Carolina. He played 9:40 and did not return for the third period.

Paul Maurice said Tkachuk's absence was precautionary and that it was not an injury. Aleksander Barkov had a goal and an assist for Florida.

Viljami Marjala scored 1:26 into overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1. He scored after receiving a pass from Zach Hyman on a 2-on-1.

Atro Leppanen also scored for Edmonton, while Dom DiVincentiis made 21 saves for Winnipeg.

Noah Ostlund Scores Twice As Semyon Varlamov Returns For Islanders

Noah Ostlund scored twice, with the goals coming 28 seconds apart, as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1.

Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist, while Owen Power recorded three assists. Corson Ceulemans scored for Columbus.

Semyon Varlamov played his first NHL game since Nov. 29, 2024, as the New York Islanders beat the New York Rangers 4-3. He stopped all 10 shots he faced before leaving with a knee injury.

Matthew Schaefer had a goal and two assists for the Islanders. Pavel Dorofeyev scored for the Rangers.

Joel Farabee, Matthew Wood And Anders Lee Shine In Preseason Wins

The Calgary Flames beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1, with Joel Farabee scoring a goal and adding an assist. Zayne Parekh and Samuel Honzek each had two assists.

Arshdeep Bains scored Vancouver's goal, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 28 shots.

Matthew Wood scored twice late in the third period before Felix Nilsson scored at 2:33 of overtime to give Nashville a 3-2 win over Tampa Bay.

Justus Annunen made 25 saves for Nashville, while Tampa Bay's Samuel Fagemo scored twice.

Anders Lee scored twice in his Utah Mammoth debut as Utah beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-3. Clayton Keller and Daniil But also scored for Utah. Taylor Ward and Martin Chromiak scored for Los Angeles.

Ivar Stenberg made his San Jose Sharks debut in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. The No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft had four shots and played 22:17.

Stenberg also scored in the shootout. Michael Misa made his preseason debut for San Jose, while Yaroslav Askarov stopped 22 shots.

Dan Vladar Leaves Flyers Game With Upper-Body Injury

Dan Vladar left the Philadelphia Flyers' 5-1 loss to the Boston Bruins with an upper-body injury at 13:31 of the first period. Aleksei Kolosov replaced him in goal.

Michael Eyssimont scored twice for Boston, while Jeremy Swayman stopped 20 shots. Jacob Gaucher scored Philadelphia's only goal.