Pittsburgh Penguins forward Andrei Kuzmenko has taken a leave of absence following the death of his father, Alexander Kuzmenko, in a bear attack in Siberia. The 30-year-old practiced with his teammates on Thursday before leaving for Moscow to join his family. Pittsburgh has not announced a timetable for his return, placing personal welfare ahead of hockey as the NHL season approaches. The organization expressed its condolences and asked that the Kuzmenko family's privacy be respected while they mourn the sudden loss of the respected Russian hockey coach.

Alexander Kuzmenko Dies During Siberian Fishing Trip

Alexander Kuzmenko, 62, was on a fishing trip with a group in the Tuva Republic when a bear reportedly emerged from a wooded area and attacked him on Tuesday. Tuva is a remote region in southern Siberia near Russia's border with Mongolia.

According to Russian outlet REN TV, emergency crews struggled to reach the party because of the dense forest surrounding the Krasnaya River. Members of the group reportedly travelled downriver for approximately four hours before meeting an ambulance. Alexander was then airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries but was pronounced dead on Wednesday.

The area had reportedly been subject to restrictions following recent bear activity. Alexander was known within Russian hockey as a coach and remained closely connected to his son's career. His death prompted messages of sympathy from across the hockey community, including supporters of Andrei's former NHL teams.

Penguins Offer Kuzmenko Their Full Support

Penguins president of hockey operations and general manager Kyle Dubas said the club was deeply saddened by Alexander's death and offered its full support to Andrei and his loved ones. Dubas confirmed that Kuzmenko chose to attend Thursday's practice and spend time around teammates before travelling home.

Pittsburgh has given Kuzmenko as much time as he needs. Amanda Kessel, the organization's director of minor league operations and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton assistant general manager, said management would do whatever possible to support him and his family.



Kuzmenko joined the Penguins on a one-year contract in July. The Russian winger began his NHL career with the Vancouver Canucks in 2022 after starring for CSKA Moscow and SKA Saint Petersburg in the Kontinental Hockey League. He later represented the Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers and Los Angeles Kings.

Across 271 NHL regular-season games, Kuzmenko has recorded 85 goals and 97 assists. His absence now carries no set return date, and the Penguins' focus remains on giving him privacy, space and support during an unimaginably difficult period.