Tampa Bay Lightning captain Victor Hedman missed the final 22 games of the 2025-26 regular season and the entire first-round playoff loss to Montreal without explanation. Now, with training camp underway, the 35-year-old defenseman has finally put it into words. Hedman confirmed his absence was driven by a need to address his mental health, and the story behind it is more layered than a headline can carry.

Why did Victor Hedman really leave the Tampa Bay Lightning mid-season?

The answer isn't one moment. It was a season-long accumulation that quietly wore him down.

Hedman entered the year already compromised. He was recovering from a broken foot suffered in the playoffs, then rolled his ankle before camp, hurt his hip in the preseason, and followed that with an elbow injury that required surgery in December. He played in only 33 games — the fewest of his 17-year career.

But the physical damage was only part of it. The mental toll was grinding him down from the inside. "I was playing on needles almost, and was just waiting for that mistake or whatnot," Hedman said. "You make a mistake and you can't shake it off, and you just feel like you're hurting the team more than you're helping the team. So good leadership is sometimes knowing the right thing is to step away."

On March 19, he left a game in Vancouver between periods after logging just six shifts. That was his last appearance of the season. He didn't play in Tampa Bay's final 22 games, including their seven-game first-round playoff exit against the Montreal Canadiens.

Hedman, who has worked with a therapist for years, leaned on former Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Ottawa goaltender Linus Ullmark, who had gone through a similar experience with the Senators. "It had been building for a long time," Hedman admitted. "It was tough, but I think the important thing is when you start feeling it, is to try and handle it right away and talk to people that are close to you."

"I've always believed that being a leader means doing what's best for the team," he said. "In this case, it also meant doing what was necessary to take care of myself, so I can be the best player, teammate, husband and father I expect to be."

Is Victor Hedman ready to return to His best for the 2026-27 season?

The signs at camp are genuinely encouraging.

Hedman has dropped to 228 pounds, the lightest he has been since he was 17, down from his usual range of 240 to 244. Coach Jon Cooper said he is "flying out there" during practice sessions. The body looks right. More importantly, Hedman himself sounds right.

Still, nothing is guaranteed. Tampa Bay added veteran defenseman John Carlson during the offseason, and eight NHL-caliber blueliners are currently competing for roster spots. Hedman is presently skating on what projects as the fourth pairing alongside Max Crozier. That is not where a two-time Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smythe Trophy winner expects to settle.

"For me, it's about getting back to where I know I can be," Hedman said. "And I know when I'm at my game that I can still be a top defender in this league."

"This is something that exists in our game more than people see," he added. "If this moment helps make it easier for others to take care of themselves when they need to, that matters."

That may be the most significant line of all. Hedman is not just trying to reclaim a roster spot. He is setting a tone for how NHL players talk about mental health, and doing it without flinching.