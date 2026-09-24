Trevor Zegras became the first clear example of the NHL's stricter equipment rules during the preseason. The Philadelphia Flyers forward was given a two-minute minor penalty for “improperly wearing equipment” during Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins. The call came as the NHL is putting more focus on how players wear their equipment, including jerseys, neck guards, visors and helmets. Zegras was making his preseason debut in the Flyers' 2-0 win over Boston when he was penalized. Zegras had 26 goals and 67 points in 81 games for Philadelphia last season before signing a four-year, $36.5 million contract extension this summer.

Trevor Zegras Gets Penalty For Tucked Jersey

At 9:51 of the second period, Zegras was called for a delay of game because he was not wearing his equipment properly. He was seen talking with McIsaac before going to the penalty box.

According to The Athletic's Chris Johnston, equipment rules are a point of focus for the NHL this season. Elliotte Friedman also reported that players will be warned when equipment is not being worn according to league rules.

The NHL will first warn a player about an equipment violation. A second violation results in a two-minute penalty, while a third can lead to a game misconduct. So, that means Zegras was likely warned earlier in the game before receiving the penalty.

Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said the team had already been told about the rule. “They told us in all fairness two, three weeks ago,” Tocchet said. “I didn't even think about it. … Obviously, can't do it anymore. Regular season starts, we can't have a penalty like that. I actually had to put (Matvei Michkov's jersey) down on the bench.”

NHL Will Enforce Equipment Rules This Season

The jersey rule applies to how a player starts his shift. Players are expected to begin their shifts with their jerseys untucked. If a jersey moves up during play, it is not treated as the same violation.

NHL Rule 9.5 also covers equipment that is not properly worn or covered. For example, if an elbow pad is not covered by the jersey, an official can tell the player to fix it. A repeat violation can result in a minor penalty, with a third violation leading to a game misconduct.

The NHL is also focusing on neck guards, visors and helmets during warmups. Cut-resistant neck protection is another change this season. Players making their NHL debut in 2026-27 and later are required to wear cut-resistant neck protection during games and on-ice warmups. Players who had NHL experience before this season are exempt from that requirement.

Zegras became the Flyers' highest-paid player after signing his new contract this summer. His preseason debut ended with a win, but his penalty showed that equipment rules will be closely enforced this season.