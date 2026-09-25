Adam Jiricek gave the St. Louis Blues another reason to consider keeping him on the NHL roster after his strong performance against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 20-year-old defenseman played 17:04 and helped the Blues earn a 1-0 preseason win Thursday at Enterprise Center. Jiricek was already competing for a spot after Tyler Tucker suffered a right knee injury, and his latest performance made the decision even harder for the Blues before the 23-man roster deadline.

Adam Jiricek Shows Why Blues Have A Tough Choice

Jiricek, the No. 16 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, finished with four shots on goal, two takeaways and a plus-1 rating against Chicago. He also had zero giveaways and helped create a 2-on-1 chance for Oskar Sundqvist and Aleksanteri Kaskimaki with one of his takeaways.

The defenseman played alongside Calle Rosen and was active with the puck throughout the game. He moved the puck up the ice, created shots, ran the second power-play unit and made plays to set up his teammates.

Adam Jiricek Makes His NHL Goal Clear After Strong Season

Jiricek also believes he is in a better position than he was last season after getting more games and experience.

Jiricek said, "I would say I'm a step ahead. I have like a whole year, almost like 100 games (playing) last year. If you play 100 games, you just (are) building your confidence. I'm like more experienced, I'm older, I'm heavier and just everything together comes. I feel like I'm a couple steps ahead than I was last year."

He further said, "It's my dream. "I'm doing everything I can do to do that as soon as possible. It's just to play my best hockey and the decision is not on me anymore. I'm doing everything I can. It's all I can manage. That's all I can do."

Jim Montgomery Praises Adam Jiricek's Offensive Game

Blues coach Jim Montgomery also liked what he saw from the young defenseman.

Montgomery said, "His ability make plays with time, without time, just his brain offensively. Thinks at a high level. His deception. The move he made at the blue line to walk in, let that wrist shot go. Just an exciting, young player."

Blues Face Difficult Seventh Defenseman Decision

Tyler Tucker had been expected to fill the Blues' seventh-defenseman role before his knee injury opened the door for Jiricek and Rosen. The Blues also added Brandon Carlo as another veteran option, giving them more depth on defense.

Jiricek has dealt with injuries early in his career, but he stayed healthy last season and played nearly 100 games. That experience has helped him enter this training camp in a different position.

The biggest factor is that Jiricek is waivers-exempt, meaning the Blues can send him to the AHL's Springfield affiliate without exposing him to waivers. If Tucker returns quickly, Rosen could remain with St. Louis as the extra defenseman while Jiricek gets major minutes in the AHL.

Still, Jiricek has made it harder for the Blues to send him down after Thursday's performance.