David Reinbacher is forcing the Montreal Canadiens to confront an encouraging problem before the 2026-27 NHL season. The 21-year-old defenseman has looked increasingly comfortable during training camp, strengthening his case for a permanent place on Martin St. Louis' roster. Montreal already possesses considerable blue-line depth, leaving management with difficult choices involving several young players and established veterans. Reinbacher's composed preseason work, however, has made him difficult to overlook as the Canadiens decide whether his development is best served in Montreal or with the Laval Rocket

Reinbacher Strengthens His Case For NHL Role

Reinbacher's path has been disrupted by injuries, but his potential has never disappeared. Selected fifth in the 2023 NHL Draft, the Austrian defenseman made his NHL debut against the New York Islanders in April. He collected his first point, assisting on an Alex Newhook goal during Montreal's 4-1 victory.

That experience appears to have helped. Reinbacher has played with assurance in camp, trusting his reads and moving the puck without risk. His shot carries value for a Canadiens defense featuring several left-shot options.

The challenge is finding room. Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, Mike Matheson, Alexandre Carrier, Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble give Montreal an established group, while Adam Engstrom is pressing for consideration. Kaiden Guhle's injury could temporarily create an opening, but the Canadiens must consider what happens once everyone is available. Keeping Reinbacher as a spare would offer little developmental benefit; if he stays, regular minutes should follow.

Canadiens Must Balance Competition And Development

Reinbacher is not the only player making the decisions uncomfortable. Engstrom has strengthened his argument on defense, while Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck are pushing for opportunities at forward. Each prospect offers something different, from mobility and awareness to size, physicality and energy.

Montreal must balance ambition with development. The Canadiens reached the 2026 playoffs and expect to remain competitive, meaning roster spots cannot be awarded on potential. Young players must demonstrate they can help St. Louis win without sacrificing the minutes needed to improve.

Reinbacher may have the case because his steady style complements Montreal's attack-minded defensemen. A pairing with Hutson would place his positioning and reach beside one of the NHL's most creative young puck movers. Alternatively, Laval would allow him to handle heavier minutes in every situation.

The call will reveal how aggressively Montreal wants to accelerate its next wave. Reinbacher has done his part by turning the conversation from whether he is ready into whether the Canadiens can justify leaving him out