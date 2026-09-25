Connor Hellebuyck, Dylan Larkin and Kirill Marchenko are among the NHL players drawing the most attention on Nick Kypreos' first trade board of the 2026-27 season. In his latest Sportsnet report, Kypreos also listed Alexander Nikishin and Jason Robertson among the top trade candidates. Mark Scheifele, Quinn Hughes, Zach Werenski and several other players are among the top trade candidates. Kypreos' list gives a closer look at the players who could be involved in trade talks during the season.

Connor Hellebuyck Remains At The Top Of NHL Trade Rumors

Hellebuyck remains one of the biggest names on the list after asking the Winnipeg Jets for a trade at the end of last season. Kypreos reported that Winnipeg has discussed him with teams, but moving a 33-year-old goalie with a full no-movement clause and five years left on his contract will not be easy. Hellebuyck has also not reported to camp and is waiting for a trade.

An NHL executive told Kypreos that, “He's 33, with a reputation for not delivering in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so it's challenging to match a return value with his current and future value.”

Kypreos noted that the Buffalo Sabres, Utah Mammoth and San Jose Sharks continue to monitor the situation. He also reported that teams are trying to convince Winnipeg to focus on prospects rather than current NHL players in a potential return.

Kirill Marchenko Could Draw Interest From Maple Leafs, Oilers And Canadiens

Marchenko is another major name on the list. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward wants out and has no trade protection, leaving the situation dependent on whether Columbus finds a deal it likes. Kypreos mentioned the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens as teams that could try to make a deal.

Larkin, Nikishin and Robertson Also On Trade Board

Larkin's trade request has also put the Detroit Red Wings center among the top candidates. His captaincy was removed, but he remains at camp and participated in practice Wednesday. Kypreos noted that Detroit still has five years left on his contract, meaning the Red Wings do not necessarily have to rush a trade.

Nikishin is in a different situation because the Carolina Hurricanes defenseman is an unsigned RFA without an offer-sheet option. Kypreos wrote that his situation is more about finding an opportunity to become a top-three defenseman.

Jason Robertson rounds out the top group after signing a one-year, $12 million contract with Dallas. He can sign an extension beginning Jan. 1, but could also become a trade option if the Stars decide to move him.

Scheifele, Hughes And Pettersson Also On Trade Watch List

Kypreos also listed several other players who could enter trade talks this season. Mark Scheifele could become available if Winnipeg moves toward a larger change, while Quinn Hughes remains a name to watch without a contract extension in Minnesota.

Zach Werenski has two years left in Columbus and wants to win a Stanley Cup, while Toronto's Matthew Knies could be included if the Maple Leafs pursue a major addition.

Alex DeBrincat is entering the final year of his Detroit contract, and Vince Dunn is a pending UFA in Seattle. Erik Karlsson could become available if Pittsburgh falls out of contention, while Jordan Binnington is also entering the final year of his contract in St. Louis.

Pavel Zacha is being watched by Nashville, Columbus, Philadelphia and Montreal, while Brock Boeser remains a trade name in Vancouver. Elias Pettersson has also drawn renewed interest, with the Canucks potentially retaining salary in a deal.