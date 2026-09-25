Connor Hellebuyck has built a long NHL career as one of the league's top goaltenders, but away from the rink, he has kept much of his family life private. His wife, Andrea Hellebuyck, has occasionally given fans a look at that side of his life through social media. The couple have two children together and have supported each other through some of the biggest moments of Hellebuyck's career. Their family also became part of a much wider discussion in 2026 after criticism surrounding Hellebuyck's White House visit reached Andrea and other members of his family.

Who is Connor Hellebuyck's wife Andrea?

Connor Hellebuyck is married to Andrea Hellebuyck, who has regularly supported the Winnipeg Jets goaltender throughout his NHL career. While she generally keeps her personal life away from the spotlight, Andrea has shared family moments and posts about her husband on Instagram.

She also celebrated Hellebuyck when he released his book, highlighting his work around mental health and his efforts to connect with the Winnipeg community. Her social media has offered fans small glimpses into the family's life without making their private life the main focus.

Andrea's own background is also connected to sports. She attended UMass Lowell and competed as an athlete during her college years, including appearances at the NEICAAA Championships.

What does Andrea Hellebuyck do?

Andrea's current occupation has not been clearly disclosed publicly. However, she has been involved in creative projects and work connected to the Jets community.

One notable project involved custom puffer jackets made with designer Anika Rodericks. Andrea used Winnipeg Jets heritage jerseys to create jackets for players' partners, showing an interest in design and fashion. She has also been involved in projects supporting the Jets community.

Connor and Andrea Hellebuyck's Relationship And Children

Connor and Andrea have kept many details of their relationship private, including much of their dating history and wedding details. Andrea has, however, shared parts of their family life with followers over the years.

The couple have two children. Their first child, Joseph, was born on Nov. 2, 2021. They welcomed their second child, Violet Elaine, on June 20, 2023.

Why Did Andrea Hellebuyck Face Criticism After The 2026 Olympics?

The family's private life became part of a public controversy after Hellebuyck helped the United States win the men's hockey gold medal at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics.

Hellebuyck made 41 saves in the United States' 2-1 overtime victory over Canada on Feb. 22. After the tournament, members of Team USA were invited to the White House by U.S. President Donald Trump. Hellebuyck attended the reception, where Trump announced that the goaltender would receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The visit drew criticism from some people on social media, with the debate extending beyond Hellebuyck to members of his family. Five American players did not attend the White House events, while the U.S. women's hockey team also declined an invitation to join the men's team at the Capitol.

Hellebuyck later said he was upset that Andrea had received criticism over the situation. He said she and their children had done nothing wrong and that the reaction toward his wife was unfair.

Jets coach Scott Arniel also said the criticism had become personal when it involved Hellebuyck's wife and family. He said that was the part that had particularly affected the goaltender.