Patrick Kane made his preseason debut for the Chicago Blackhawks against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nick Paul did not practice Thursday and is questionable for the Sept. 29 opener against the Montreal Canadiens. Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin could make his preseason debut Friday against the Minnesota Wild after recovering from knee surgery. Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ben Kindel is now considered week to week with a lower-body injury, while Philadelphia Flyers forward Denver Barkey remains a possibility for opening night.

Patrick Kane Could Sit Out Blackhawks Preseason Finale

Patrick Kane made his first preseason appearance for Chicago on Thursday and is not expected to play in the team's final preseason game against St. Louis on Saturday. When coach Jeff Blashill was asked if Kane could be held out so he can make his home debut against the Blues on Oct. 6, he said there “might be something like that.”

Kane returned to Chicago on July 23 after signing a two-year, $16 million contract. He was selected No. 1 in the 2007 NHL Draft and helped the Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Chicago will open its regular season at the Vegas Golden Knights on Sept. 29.

Nick Paul did not practice Thursday after leaving Toronto's 6-1 win against Ottawa in the first period because of an undisclosed injury. He played 4:42 and had one shot. Coach Jim Hiller said, “It's nothing we are overly concerned about, but we have to take it day by day.” He added, “I can't say (Paul will be ready to start the regular season) with certainty.”

Tyler Seguin Could Return Friday As Injuries Update

Tyler Seguin did not practice Thursday but could play against Minnesota on Friday as he continues his recovery from surgery for a torn ACL in his right knee. Coach Glen Gulutzan said Seguin was “probably a game player (Friday).” Jake Oettinger and Matt Duchene will not play Friday, while Colin Blackwell is also not expected to return after a lower-body injury.

Ben Kindel is now considered week-to-week after a lower-body injury. The Penguins forward initially was considered day to day.

In Philadelphia, Barkey practiced in a non-contact jersey Thursday and remains day-to-day. He could play in Saturday's preseason finale against Washington. Flyers coach Rick Tocchet said, “I think if he plays Saturday, unless something else happens on the ice, you'd think he'd be ready to go for opening night.”

The Flyers will face the Penguins in their season opener on Sept. 30.