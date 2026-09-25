The NHL preseason continued Thursday with 10 games on the schedule, with Ivar Stenberg scoring a hat trick and adding an assist for the San Jose Sharks in a 10-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks. Alex Lyon left early for the Buffalo Sabres in their 3-2 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, while Filip Chytil also left Vancouver's game against Edmonton with a shoulder concern. Patrick Kane made his preseason debut for the Chicago Blackhawks, and Valeri Nichushkin scored in his first game for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Seattle's Mackie Samoskevich also made his debut after joining the Kraken in an offseason trade

Ivar Stenberg Scores Four Points As Sharks Win, Alex Lyon Leaves Early

Stenberg scored three goals and had an assist as San Jose scored 10 times against Anaheim. The No. 2 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft also had an assist in his preseason debut Tuesday against Vegas.

Michael Misa had a goal and three assists, while Igor Chernyshov and Mason Marchment each scored twice. Brett Leason and Filip Bystedt also scored for San Jose.

Ville Husso made six saves on 12 shots before leaving the game. Laurent Brossoit made four saves on eight shots after taking over in the second period. Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves for the Sharks.

Lyon left with two minutes remaining in the first period after covering a loose puck and appeared to have an issue with his left arm. He did not return after making seven saves on eight shots. Colten Ellis made 16 saves for Buffalo.

Trevor Kuntar and Jiri Kulich scored for the Sabres, while Axel Sandin-Pellikka and Sheldon Dries scored for Detroit. Alex DeBrincat scored 33 seconds into overtime to give the Red Wings a 3-2 win.

Carolina scored five straight goals after falling behind 5-1 and defeated Nashville 6-5. Logan Stankoven scored twice, while Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Juha Jaaska and Juuso Valimaki also scored. Felix Unger Sorum scored with three seconds left in regulation for the winning goal.

Vitali Pinchuk, Cole O'Hara, Jonathan Marchessault, Adam Edstrom and Jack Drury scored for Nashville. Justus Annunen made 25 saves.

Patrick Kane Returns As Several NHL Players Make Preseason Debuts

Eichel scored 39 seconds into overtime as Vegas defeated Utah 5-4. He also had two assists, while Mark Stone had a goal and an assist. Shea Theodore had three assists and Adin Hill made 17 saves.

Utah led 4-3 with 1:31 remaining before Tomas Hertl tied the game with 28 seconds left. Zac Jones had a goal and an assist for the Mammoth.

Joseph Woll made 28 saves as Philadelphia defeated Boston 2-0. Matvei Michkov scored in the first period, and Cole Knuble added a goal in the third. Michael DiPietro made 26 saves for Boston.

Patrick Kane played his first preseason game since returning to Chicago on a two-year, $16 million contract. Calle Rosen scored the only goal as St. Louis defeated the Blackhawks 1-0. Jordan Binnington made 16 saves, while Arvid Soderblom made 35 for Chicago.

Isaac Howard scored a goal and had an assist, while Quinn Hutson also scored as Edmonton defeated Vancouver 2-1. Tristan Jarry made 25 saves for the Oilers. Filip Chytil left in the first period after colliding with the end boards and will have his shoulder examined.

Florida defeated Tampa Bay 5-3 behind a goal and assist from Cole Reinhardt. Kai Schwindt also had a goal and assist. Jansen Harkins scored twice for Tampa Bay, while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves.

Valeri Nichushkin scored in his Columbus debut, while Zach Werenski, Danton Heinen and Kirill Marchenko also scored in a 4-0 win against Pittsburgh. Cam Talbot made 15 saves for the shutout.

Seattle defeated Calgary 4-3 in a shootout after Brandon Montour and Ryker Evans scored in the third period to tie the game. Bobby McMann also scored, and Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves. Mackie Samoskevich had two shots in 18:30 of ice time in his Seattle debut.