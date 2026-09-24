John Tavares and Auston Matthews each recorded three points as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators in a split-squad preseason game Wednesday in Toronto. Tavares and Matthews both scored once and added two assists, while Toronto also got goals from Jake McCabe, Jack Roslovic, Zack MacEwen and Morgan Rielly.

The Maple Leafs also won the other split-squad game against Ottawa, taking a 4-2 decision at Canadian Tire Centre. Elsewhere, the Dallas Stars shut out the Minnesota Wild 2-0, while the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Anaheim Ducks.

John Tavares, Auston Matthews Lead Toronto In 6-1 Win

Toronto fell behind early after Tim Stutzle gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 6:35 of the first period. McCabe tied the game before Tavares put the Maple Leafs ahead with his goal at 19:09.

Roslovic extended Toronto's lead on the power play at 4:49 of the second period, scoring on a rebound after Tavares tried to score at the right post. MacEwen made it 4-1 at 16:53 by tipping Easton Cowan's pass into the crease, and Rielly scored from the left circle late in the period.

Matthews added the final goal at 6:10 of the third period, going bar down from the left circle. Sergei Bobrovsky made 13 saves for Toronto. Leevi Merilainen made 21 saves for Ottawa before Jackson Parsons replaced him, with Parsons making nine saves.

In the other game between the teams, Ryan Tverberg scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period as Toronto won 4-2. Henrik Rybinski, Steven Lorentz and Teddy Blueger also scored, while Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves. Dylan Cozens and Hoyt Stanley scored for Ottawa, and Linus Ullmark made 20 saves.

Stars Shut Out Wild As Kings Edge Ducks

Remi Poirier stopped all 24 shots he faced as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-0. Matthew Seminoff scored in the second period and Esa Lindell added a third-period goal. Kyle Capobianco had two assists, while Jesper Wallstedt made 22 saves for Minnesota.

The Los Angeles Kings also defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 at Honda Center. Ethan Procyszyn gave Anaheim an early lead, but Alex Laferriere tied the game late in the first period. Joel Armia then scored with 23 seconds left in the period to put Los Angeles ahead.

Anton Forsberg made 24 saves for the Kings, while Lukas Dostal made 17 saves for Anaheim.