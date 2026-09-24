NHL preseason is giving teams a closer look at their lineups before the regular season starts, but several players are still dealing with injuries. Tyler Seguin could play for the Dallas Stars on Friday after recovering from knee surgery, while Cale Makar could return to the lineup for Colorado. Dan Vladar is day-to-day for the Philadelphia Flyers after leaving Tuesday's game. Mattias Samuelsson is week-to-week for Buffalo, and Artem Zub is not expected to be ready for Ottawa's season opener. Semyon Varlamov also returned to NHL action for the New York Islanders this week.

Tyler Seguin Could Make Stars Preseason Debut

Seguin could play against the Minnesota Wild on Friday after missing the start of training camp. He has not played since Dec. 2, when he tore the ACL in his right knee. He had surgery Dec. 16.

Seguin had 17 points in 27 games last season before the injury. Matt Duchene and Colin Blackwell could also play Friday. Goalie Jake Oettinger is day to day with lower-body tightness.

Cale Makar Could Return For Avalanche Against Jets

Makar could play against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday after missing the start of training camp with a lower-body injury. He returned to full practice Tuesday and said he is feeling good.

Makar had 79 points in 75 regular-season games last season and signed an eight-year, $163.2 million contract that begins next season.

Dan Vladar Remains Day-To-Day For Philadelphia Flyers

Vladar is day-to-day after leaving Philadelphia's preseason loss to Boston with an upper-body injury. He made six saves on seven shots before Aleksei Kolosov replaced him.

Coach Rick Tocchet said the Flyers “dodged a bullet” with the injury. Vladar could still play in the Flyers' season opener Sept. 30. If he cannot play, Joseph Woll would get the start.

Mattias Samuelsson Out For Sabres

Samuelsson is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, while Olen Zellweger is in concussion protocol. Both defensemen were injured in Buffalo's preseason win against Columbus on Tuesday.

Louis Crevier practiced alongside Rasmus Dahlin, while Conor Timmins joined Owen Power.

Artem Zub Not Expected For Senators opener

Ottawa defenseman Artem Zub is not expected to be ready for the start of the regular season because of a lingering knee injury from last season's Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Warren Foegele has returned to skating but will not play Wednesday. Jordan Spence and Jake Sanderson also will not play in Ottawa's split-squad games.

Semyon Varlamov Returns For Islanders

Varlamov played his first NHL game since Nov. 29, 2024, on Tuesday against the New York Rangers. He stopped all 10 shots he faced after replacing Ilya Sorokin during the second period.

Varlamov played two AHL games late last season and is returning after partial knee replacements. Islanders coach Peter DeBoer said it was Varlamov's first NHL game action after a long recovery.

Corey Perry Away From Kings

Perry will be away from the Los Angeles Kings for a few days for personal reasons, coach Peter Laviolette said. The 41-year-old forward signed with Los Angeles on July 1.

Mats Zuccarello remains in a noncontact jersey after a shoulder injury before training camp, and Laviolette does not know when he will play in a preseason game.