San Jose could be a possible destination for Connor Hellebuyck. Elliotte Friedman recently discussed Connor Hellebuyck's trade situation on the FAN Hockey Show, and said that “tires have been kicked” between Hellebuyck and San Jose. He did not know who started the conversation.

Friedman also explained why San Jose could make sense for Hellebuyck. The Sharks have young talent, young goaltending and the salary-cap space to make a deal. Hellebuyck is believed to be focused on joining a team that can compete during his next two to three years.

Jamie McLennan sees San Jose Sharks as an option for Hellebuyck

Former NHL goalie and TSN hockey analyst Jamie McLennan suggested the San Jose Sharks as a team that could make sense for Connor Hellebuyck. McLennan pointed to Yaroslav Askarov and said Winnipeg could receive a young goalie while Hellebuyck could help San Jose speed up its development.

While appearing on the Donnie & Dhali Podcast, McLennan said, " If I'm San Jose, I take a pretty good look at him. They have Askarov there and that might be a scenario where Winnipeg they get themself a really good young goaltender... And Connor Hellebuyck might fast track what's going on in San Jose."

McLennan also compared the Sharks' situation with the Anaheim Ducks and said, "To me, if I'm San Jose, I look at what Anaheim did last year, and I think that's what is in store for them: a dangerous team that is just getting better with experience”.

He then pointed to the Sharks' available cap space, draft picks and prospects as reasons a trade could be possible.

"You add a Hellebuyck in there, it might be very interesting, because San Jose has nothing but cap space and picks and prospects. You can make a pretty good deal there."

San Jose is not the only possible destination. Buffalo, Carolina and Utah have also been linked to Hellebuyck, while the Sabres and Jets reportedly came close to a deal before the 2026 NHL Draft.

Steve Simmons says Hellebuyck would accept Edmonton or Montreal

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun has also provided a different angle on Hellebuyck's possible destinations. Simmons reported that Hellebuyck would report immediately if the Jets traded him to Edmonton or Montreal.

"If he were dealt to Edmonton or Montreal, he would report in a minute. He wants out of Winnipeg, not because the Jets are lousy, but because his family apparently has been treated poorly by the local community."

However, James Murphy of The Sick Podcast reported that NHL sources say the Canadiens have not inquired about Hellebuyck or held trade talks with Winnipeg. The source reportedly said Montreal is comfortable with its current goaltending situation.

Hellebuyck still has four years left on his contract after this season, with an $8.5 million annual cap hit.

Winnipeg has continued to explore trade options while Hellebuyck remains away from the team. The Jets suspended him after he failed to report to training camp, while GM Kevin Cheveldayoff said the door was not closed on a return to Winnipeg.