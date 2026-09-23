10 Best Value NHL Contracts For 2026-27: Justin Sourdif, Brent Burns And More
Justin Sourdif, Brent Burns and Mike Reilly are among 10 NHL players entering 2026-27 on contracts that provide strong value based on their cap hits and adjusted contract ratings.
As NHL teams get ready for the 2026-27 season, some players are entering the season with contracts that could be very useful for their teams. Players such as Justin Sourdif of the Washington Capitals, Brent Burns of the Colorado Avalanche and Mike Reilly of the Carolina Hurricanes enter the season on low-cost deals. Jamie Benn, Jakob Dobes and Alex Turcotte are among the other players included. Here's a look at the 10 best value contracts in the NHL for 2026-27.
Justin Sourdif, Brent Burns And Other NHL Players On Low-Cost Deals
Justin Sourdif, Washington Capitals
Cap hit: $825,000
Adjusted contract rating: +456
Sourdif has the highest rating on the list. Washington acquired him from Florida for a second-round pick, and he had 35 points last season. His $825,000 cap hit is below the current league minimum. Washington has already signed him to a long-term deal beyond this season.
Brent Burns, Colorado Avalanche
Cap hit: $850,000
Adjusted contract rating: +409.54
Burns is the only player returning from last year's list. He took a lower salary to join Colorado in pursuit of another Stanley Cup. The Avalanche also gave him a role that suited him better than his previous role in Carolina.
Mike Reilly, Carolina Hurricanes
Cap hit: $850,000
Adjusted contract rating: +404.1
Reilly has produced at a high rate at 5-on-5 and has driven play well. Carolina used him as a
depth defenseman when injuries hit, including during Jaccob Slavin's absence. He returns for another season at $850,000.
Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Tampa Bay Lightning
Cap hit: $875,000
Adjusted contract rating: +387.79
D'Astous became a regular on Tampa Bay's blue line last season. In his rookie year, his play was at a top-pair level compared with his minutes, and he was especially effective at limiting scoring chances. Tampa Bay signed him to another one-year contract at $875,000.
Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars
Cap hit: $850,000
Adjusted contract rating: +337
Benn no longer has the same power-play role, but his 5-on-5 production remains strong. That value is important for Dallas as the team deals with limited salary-cap space.
Alex Turcotte, Los Angeles Kings
Cap hit: $850,000
Adjusted contract rating: +324
Turcotte has become a regular NHL player after a slow start to his career. Over the past two seasons, he has driven play and generated chances despite limited scoring production.
Jordan Harris, Boston Bruins
Cap hit: $850,000
Adjusted contract rating: +324.37
Harris has mostly played lighter minutes and competition, but he has still been effective in those situations. His 5-on-5 primary points rate over the past three seasons is higher than several highly paid defensemen.
Jakob Dobes, Montreal Canadiens
Cap hit: $965,000
Adjusted contract rating: +307.54
Dobes improved late last season and established himself as Montreal's starting goaltender. He has one year left on his current contract before his three-year extension at a $5.36 million cap hit takes effect.
Matthew Robertson, New York Rangers
Cap hit: $850,000
Adjusted contract rating: +299
Robertson became an everyday NHL defenseman for the Rangers last season and was effective in his bottom-pair role. He gave New York a reliable option at a league-minimum salary.
Maxwell Crozier, Tampa Bay Lightning
Cap hit: $875,000
Adjusted contract rating: +293.56
Crozier played 35 games last season while Tampa Bay dealt with injuries to Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak. He gave the Lightning useful depth, particularly by helping limit shot attempts and scoring chances. Crozier has two years remaining on his contract, so Tampa Bay will have that value for the next two seasons.