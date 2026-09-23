As NHL teams get ready for the 2026-27 season, some players are entering the season with contracts that could be very useful for their teams. Players such as Justin Sourdif of the Washington Capitals, Brent Burns of the Colorado Avalanche and Mike Reilly of the Carolina Hurricanes enter the season on low-cost deals. Jamie Benn, Jakob Dobes and Alex Turcotte are among the other players included. Here's a look at the 10 best value contracts in the NHL for 2026-27.

Justin Sourdif, Brent Burns And Other NHL Players On Low-Cost Deals

Justin Sourdif, Washington Capitals

Cap hit: $825,000

Adjusted contract rating: +456

Sourdif has the highest rating on the list. Washington acquired him from Florida for a second-round pick, and he had 35 points last season. His $825,000 cap hit is below the current league minimum. Washington has already signed him to a long-term deal beyond this season.

Brent Burns, Colorado Avalanche

Cap hit: $850,000

Adjusted contract rating: +409.54

Burns is the only player returning from last year's list. He took a lower salary to join Colorado in pursuit of another Stanley Cup. The Avalanche also gave him a role that suited him better than his previous role in Carolina.

Mike Reilly, Carolina Hurricanes

Cap hit: $850,000

Adjusted contract rating: +404.1

Reilly has produced at a high rate at 5-on-5 and has driven play well. Carolina used him as a

depth defenseman when injuries hit, including during Jaccob Slavin's absence. He returns for another season at $850,000.

Charle-Edouard D'Astous, Tampa Bay Lightning

Cap hit: $875,000

Adjusted contract rating: +387.79

D'Astous became a regular on Tampa Bay's blue line last season. In his rookie year, his play was at a top-pair level compared with his minutes, and he was especially effective at limiting scoring chances. Tampa Bay signed him to another one-year contract at $875,000.

Jamie Benn, Dallas Stars

Cap hit: $850,000

Adjusted contract rating: +337

Benn no longer has the same power-play role, but his 5-on-5 production remains strong. That value is important for Dallas as the team deals with limited salary-cap space.

Alex Turcotte, Los Angeles Kings

Cap hit: $850,000

Adjusted contract rating: +324

Turcotte has become a regular NHL player after a slow start to his career. Over the past two seasons, he has driven play and generated chances despite limited scoring production.

Jordan Harris, Boston Bruins

Cap hit: $850,000

Adjusted contract rating: +324.37

Harris has mostly played lighter minutes and competition, but he has still been effective in those situations. His 5-on-5 primary points rate over the past three seasons is higher than several highly paid defensemen.

Jakob Dobes, Montreal Canadiens

Cap hit: $965,000

Adjusted contract rating: +307.54

Dobes improved late last season and established himself as Montreal's starting goaltender. He has one year left on his current contract before his three-year extension at a $5.36 million cap hit takes effect.

Matthew Robertson, New York Rangers

Cap hit: $850,000

Adjusted contract rating: +299

Robertson became an everyday NHL defenseman for the Rangers last season and was effective in his bottom-pair role. He gave New York a reliable option at a league-minimum salary.

Maxwell Crozier, Tampa Bay Lightning

Cap hit: $875,000

Adjusted contract rating: +293.56

Crozier played 35 games last season while Tampa Bay dealt with injuries to Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh and Erik Cernak. He gave the Lightning useful depth, particularly by helping limit shot attempts and scoring chances. Crozier has two years remaining on his contract, so Tampa Bay will have that value for the next two seasons.