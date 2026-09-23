Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl, one of the most dominant players in today's NHL. But off the ice, his life took its biggest turn on August 2, 2025, when he married Canadian actress and model Celeste Desjardins at Chateau d'Estoublon, a 15th-century vineyard estate in Provence, France. The wedding brought together nearly the entire Oilers roster and marked the end of a seven-year relationship that had quietly grown from a chance dinner in New York to one of hockey's most celebrated love stories.

Who is Celeste Desjardins and how did she and Leon Draisaitl meet?

Celeste Desjardins is a Canadian actress and model from Sudbury, Ontario, known for her roles in Hallmark productions including "An Ice Palace Romance" and the "Flower Shop Mysteries" movies. She is not a hockey WAG by design. She had a career of her own well before Draisaitl's name put hers in hockey headlines.

The two met almost by chance. "I had just been to my first NHL game at Madison Square Garden, and afterward we all went for dinner," Celeste recalled. "That night everything just clicked." The relationship became public in June 2018 when Celeste shared a photo of them together on Instagram during a vacation in Greece. Seven years on, they are married.

The bond between the two couples runs deep. Celeste and Lauren Kyle McDavid are best friends, and that friendship has played out very publicly in the NHL world. In June 2025, during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Celeste's bachelorette party happened to fall on the same night Draisaitl scored the overtime winner against the Florida Panthers. The bridal party was already on a flight to Greece when the goal went in, but they managed to stream the game on a laptop mid-air.

When did Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins get married and what was their wedding like?

Draisaitl proposed in July 2024 in Mallorca, Spain, during a sunset by the water. After he got down on one knee, the couple returned home to find family and friends gathered in a surprise celebration. Celeste captioned her engagement post, "The easiest yes. I love you forever," while Draisaitl simply wrote, "Forever."

The wedding, held exactly a year later, matched the scale of the proposal. The ceremony took place at Chateau d'Estoublon, a historic 15th-century vineyard property in Provence, France. Celeste walked down the aisle to a cover of "Can't Help Falling in Love," the same song that had played during the surprise engagement celebration. Their first dance was to The Teskey Brothers' "Take My Heart."

Among the guests were Connor and Lauren McDavid, who have been close friends with the couple for years. Lauren McDavid served as maid of honour. Several current and former Oilers also attended, including Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, Troy Stecher, Ryan McLeod, and Sam Gagner. The afterparty featured a DJ, a custom "Draisaitls" neon sign, and by all accounts, very little sleeping.

"Our vows ended up echoing each other, which felt so special," Celeste said after the ceremony. "I honestly felt the calmest and most confident I've ever felt in my life."

For Draisaitl, who has spent years chasing Stanley Cups and Hart Trophies, this summer offered something different. A different kind of win. One that did not require overtime.