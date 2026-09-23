Adam Fantilli is still waiting for a new contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets. According to Pierre LeBrun, Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said he spoke with Fantilli's agent, Pat Brisson, and believes there has been progress in their discussions. The two sides are still talking, but no deal has been reached yet. Fantilli's absence has already forced Columbus to prepare for the preseason without its top center, with Sean Monahan and Charlie Coyle among the options to fill his spot.

Why Is Adam Fantilli's Contract Holding Up Other Columbus Decisions?

Friedman said there has been some movement between the two sides, but no deal is done. He also said Columbus needs to know what Fantilli will cost before making decisions on other players, including Kirill Marchenko, who is entering the final year of his contract.

On his recent “32 Thoughts' podcast, Friedman said, “As far as I know, I think there has been some movement, but obviously, it's not done. They probably need to know Fantilli's number before they make other decisions…..then you can figure out, ‘Okay, where do these other pieces fit?'”

He further said, “You've gotta know what Fantilli's number is before you walk yourself into another salary cap problem.”

Chris Johnston Reported A $12 million Offer

Chris Johnston of The Athletic previously reported that the Blue Jackets had offered Fantilli a long-term deal worth around $12 million per season. According to that report, Fantilli's camp did not consider the figure enough to get a deal done.

Fantilli As Built A Strong Case For A Long-Term Deal

Fantilli entered the NHL as the No. 3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft and made his debut on his 19th birthday in October 2023. He scored his first NHL goal nine days later against the Minnesota Wild.

His rookie season ended after 49 games because of a calf laceration, but he has continued to improve since then. Fantilli has played 213 NHL games and has 67 goals, 73 assists and 140 points.

He recorded 31 goals and 54 points in 82 games in 2024-25 before finishing last season with 24 goals and 59 points.

For now, Fantilli remains without a contract as the Blue Jackets continue talks with him. There has been progress, but the two sides still need to agree on a deal before he can return to the lineup.