Dante Fabbro's net worth in 2026 is estimated at $17.7 million according to HockeyZonePlus, which tracks career NHL earnings across all contracts. That figure reflects a decade of professional hockey earnings beginning with his entry-level deal in Nashville, several bridge contracts that undervalued what he eventually became, and finally the four-year, $16.5 million extension he signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets on June 29, 2025, the day before he would have become an unrestricted free agent.

Dante Fabbro Contract: How the $16.5 Million Deal Broke Down

The Columbus extension carries an average annual value of $4.125 million and runs through the 2028-29 season. It includes a $1 million signing bonus, is fully guaranteed at $16.5 million, and features a no-trade clause through the 2025-26 season, a modified no-trade clause covering a 10-team list through 2027-28, and a five-team no-trade list in the final season.

In 2025-26 specifically, Fabbro earned $4.125 million in base salary and the $1 million signing bonus, making it his highest-earning season to date. His total career NHL earnings across all contracts stand at $17.7 million, with a projected hockey fortune of $29 million once the remaining years of his current deal are completed.

Dante Fabbro Career Background and How He Got To Columbus

Born on June 20, 1998, in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Fabbro was drafted 17th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2016 NHL Draft. He spent three seasons at Boston University before signing his entry-level deal in March 2019, making his NHL debut that same month in a loss to Columbus. The irony of his career trajectory is that the team he made his debut against eventually became the franchise that gave him the best deal of his professional life.

His Nashville career spanned 315 games and produced 72 points, but was undermined by inconsistent deployment and a string of one-year bridge contracts that kept his earning power artificially low. Nashville placed him on waivers in November 2024 after six pointless games to start the season. Columbus claimed him, gave him consistent minutes alongside Zach Werenski, and watched him produce 26 points in 62 games, the best output of his career at the time.