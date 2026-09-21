Morgan Rielly is back on the ice with the Toronto Maple Leafs after missing both of the team's preseason games against the Montreal Canadiens. The defenseman had been dealing with a viral condition during training camp and was limited in his work on the ice. He now expects to be available for Toronto's final preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday. Rielly has now provided an update on the condition and his progress. He also spoke about his future with the Maple Leafs. He is entering his 14th season with Toronto after spending his entire NHL career with the organization.

Morgan Rielly Expects To Play Maple Leafs' Final Preseason Game

Rielly missed both of Toronto's split-squad games against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. He had also been skating in a red non-contact sweater earlier in camp before returning to the main group.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Rielly explained that the condition was discovered through blood work. “I feel good,” Rielly said. “I felt good all along. It was just some virus that I didn't really know I had that came up with my blood work and I wanted to avoid contacts for the days.”

Rielly skated alongside Darren Raddysh during Monday's practice. He was asked about playing in the Maple Leafs' final preseason game against Ottawa. He said, “I hope so. Yeah, I think so.

The 32-year-old defenseman is preparing for his 14th season with the Maple Leafs. Missing the opening preseason games has shortened his time to get ready, but Rielly said he feels good after returning to regular practice.

GM John Chayka Revealed Morgan Rielly's Viral Condition

At Toronto's training camp press conference on Wednesday, GM John Chayka revealed that Rielly was dealing with a viral condition. Chayka said , "Morgan Rielly came in with a viral condition, nothing that we're worried about. He might miss the first game but is expected to be ready for opening night. William Villeneuve out with ACL reconstruction."

Morgan Rielly Wants To Remain With Maple Leafs

Rielly also spoke about his future in Toronto after another offseason in which his name was part of trade discussions. He remains with the Maple Leafs and said he is happy to continue his career with the organization.

“It's not a deep answer or anything. I just love this team,” Rielly said. “Whatever are the downs, the challenges, I think the opportunity and the ups outweigh them. I feel very fortunate to be a Maple Leaf and I want to continue that for as long as I can.”

Rielly has spent his entire NHL career with Toronto after being selected fifth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. He has played 951 regular-season games for the Maple Leafs, with 98 goals, 451 assists and 549 points. He has added 47 points in 70 playoff games.

Rielly recorded 11 goals and 36 points last season while averaging more than 21 minutes per game. Toronto will open the 2026-27 regular season against the Canadiens on Sept. 29.