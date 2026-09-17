Connor Hellebuyck's future in Winnipeg is still unclear. The veteran goalie asked the team for a trade earlier this year, but Winnipeg has not found a deal that works yet. Hellebuyck also did not report to camp and was suspended by the Jets on Wednesday. General manager Kevin Cheveldayoff spoke to reporters on Thursday and gave an update on the situation. The Jets are still looking at trade options, but Cheveldayoff said there is no deadline to make a deal. He also made it clear that Hellebuyck returning to Winnipeg is still possible if the goaltender decides to stay.

Kevin Cheveldayoff Keeps Door Open For Connor Hellebuyck's Return

Cheveldayoff said Hellebuyck remains under contract with Winnipeg and the team has not closed the door on Hellebuyck returning to the team. "No doors are closed... He's a player that's under contract for five years. At the end of the day, that'll be his choice. Connor Hellebuyck is part of our family until he's not part of our family." Cheveldayoff said.

He also said he does not think Hellebuyck would have a problem returning to the team and playing with his teammates again. “To think that a teammate couldn't walk back in that dressing room and continue to compete, I don't believe that,” Cheveldayoff said.

Cheveldayoff said the Jets do not have a timeline for a trade and that the goalie market is not easy to work through. Winnipeg needs to find a team that needs a No. 1 goalie and also has the assets to make a deal work. “This isn't necessarily a time thing,” Cheveldayoff said. “My obligation is to the Winnipeg Jets, the Winnipeg Jets players, and the Winnipeg Jets fans. For me, I just want to get this right.”

Hellebuyck was suspended Wednesday after he did not report to training camp. Cheveldayoff stated that the suspension was part of a process and that the Jets would continue to work on the matter.

Hellebuyck Asked For Trade During April Exit Meeting

Cheveldayoff revealed that Hellebuyck first asked for a trade during the Jets' exit meetings in late April. The request remained private for months before it was made public on Aug. 27 through a statement from his agent, Ray Petkau.

That gave Winnipeg time to look at possible deals before the request became public. However, no trade has been completed. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger had reported that the Jets had not received an offer that gave them fair value for an elite goaltender with years left on his contract.

Hellebuyck, 33, has spent his entire NHL career with Winnipeg and is signed through the 2030-31 season at an $8.5 million annual cap hit. For now, the Jets continue to search for a trade while Hellebuyck's return remains an option.