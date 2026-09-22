Bill Guerin has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Minnesota Wild, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported Tuesday. Guerin has been with Minnesota since 2019 and has overseen the team through several important changes. The Wild have made the playoffs six times in seven seasons during his tenure, including a second-round appearance last season. Guerin was also named the NHL's Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year for 2025-26. With the 2026-27 season approaching, Minnesota has now secured the executive who has guided the team through its recent changes.

Bill Guerin Gets A New Deal After Six Years As Wild GM

Guerin took over as Minnesota's general manager after the 2018-19 season, replacing Paul Fenton. He had previously spent eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, working in different front-office roles after ending his playing career with the team in 2010. He won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017 as an assistant general manager.

Since taking over in Minnesota, Guerin has overseen six playoff appearances in seven seasons. The Wild finished the 2025-26 regular season with a 46-24-12 record and 104 points, placing third in the Central Division. They then defeated the Dallas Stars in the first round before losing to the Colorado Avalanche in five games in the second round.

That season also brought Guerin his first Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award. He received 37 of 40 first-place votes and became the first Wild general manager to win the honor.

Guerin also served as Team USA's general manager at the 2026 Winter Olympics, where the Americans won the gold medal.

Wild Continue Building Under Bill Guerin

Guerin has made several important roster decisions during his time in Minnesota. Last September, the Wild signed Kirill Kaprizov to an eight-year, $136 million contract, keeping their star winger with the organization through the 2033-34 season.

In December, Guerin acquired Quinn Hughes from the Vancouver Canucks. Hughes had 53 points in 48 regular-season games after joining Minnesota and added 15 points in 11 playoff games.

This off-season, the Wild signed Blake Coleman and Olli Maatta and extended head coach John Hynes. They also signed Maxim Shabanov and brought back Michael McCarron and Bobby Brink.

Hughes is entering the final year of his contract with Minnesota. The Wild and Guerin still have to work out his next deal.