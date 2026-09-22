Jeremy Jacobs officially stepped down Tuesday as chairman of the NHL's Board of Governors, ending the longest tenure in the position's century-long history. The Boston Bruins owner made his decision known to the Board's executive committee during a meeting at Peak Hudson Yards in New York, where governors unanimously voted to install Washington Capitals owner Ted Leonsis as his successor.

The move closes out nearly two decades of Jacobs steering the league through some of its most consequential growth, and hands the reins to a new chairman widely regarded as one of the sport's most forward-thinking owners. Calgary Flames owner Murray Edwards was also named vice chairman, rounding out a leadership transition years in the making.

A Legacy Built Over Two Decades

Jacobs took over as chairman in 2007 from former Flames owner Harley Hotchkiss, guiding the league through landmark media rights deals, expansion into Vegas and Seattle, and a collective bargaining agreement that now runs through 2030.

His ownership of the Bruins dates back to 1975, when he purchased the team and Boston Garden for roughly $10 million. Under his stewardship, Boston made 42 playoff appearances in 50 seasons and won a Stanley Cup in 2011.

Commissioner Gary Bettman credited Jacobs' "wisdom and unwavering commitment" for helping guide the league through a period of unprecedented growth.

Jacobs, for his part, wasn't shy about backing his successor, calling Leonsis "the right person to help chart a course for the future of hockey" and praising Edwards' grasp of the league's modern complexities.

Leonsis Brings the Vision the League Needs Next

Leonsis' track record makes him a logical fit for the role. As founder, chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, he's spent years transforming the Capitals into one of the league's model franchises, investing heavily in the team, its fanbase, and the surrounding Washington community.

That combination of business acumen and hockey-first sensibility is exactly what governors appear to be betting on as the league looks toward its next chapter.

In his statement following the vote, Leonsis framed his approach around his roots as a fan first, along with a stated commitment to growing the game while continuing to serve supporters well.

Paired with Edwards' institutional knowledge as vice chairman, the new leadership tandem blends fresh thinking with a steady understanding of how the league actually operates.

Jacobs isn't disappearing from the picture entirely. He's expected to remain on the Board under the new structure, offering continuity even as Leonsis takes on the responsibilities of shaping policy, negotiating labor agreements, and setting the league's strategic direction.

With international growth, media expansion, and non-traditional markets all likely on the agenda, Leonsis now inherits one of the most influential seats in the sport, and early signs suggest he's well-positioned to make the most of it.