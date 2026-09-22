The Detroit Red Wings still need more 5-on-5 scoring, and Patrik Laine has been mentioned as a possible option for their offense. Detroit signed Viktor Arvidsson on July 1, but Patrick Kane's return to Chicago later that month left the team looking for more offense. Meanwhile, continues to be mentioned in trade rumors involving the Montreal Canadiens after losing the starting role to Jakub Dobes last season. As per report, Laine could be a fit for Detroit, while Montembeault could be the first player traded this season.

Pierre LeBrun Links Patrik Laine To Red Wings

As per TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Laine could be a fit for the Red Wings. The 28-year-old winger is still available in free agency and has a strong scoring record. He scored 44 goals for the Winnipeg Jets in the 2017-18 season.

As per report, Detroit has a clear need for more offense at even strength. The Red Wings scored 142 goals at 5-on-5 last season, which ranked 30th in the NHL. As per The Athletic's Max Bultman, there was a question about whether adding Viktor Arvidsson would be enough to improve that part of the team's game. Who signed with Detroit on July 1.

Laine scored 44 goals with the Winnipeg Jets in 2017-18.Laine has often been sidelined by injuries, which have affected his performance and limited his playing time. After joining the Canadiens in August 2024, he was mainly used as a power-play specialist when healthy. He could help Detroit on the power play, but his addition would not solve the Red Wings' 5-on-5 scoring problem.

Samuel Montembeault Remains A Canadiens Trade Candidate

Montembeault's situation has also led to trade talk around Montreal. The 30-year-old goalie lost his starting spot to Jakub Dobes last season and ended the year as Montreal's third-string goalie. His contract expires next summer, which has added to the trade talk around him.

As per NHL insider Frank Seravalli, Montembeault could be the first player traded this season. Seravalli made that prediction during an appearance on The Jason Gregor Show last Thursday. It is not a confirmed trade plan from the Canadiens. It remains a prediction and not a confirmed trade plan from Montreal.

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said last week that he was fine carrying three goalies during training camp, but probably would not do so during the regular season. Montreal could trade Montembeault or keep him as Dobes' backup, while waiver-exempt Jacob Fowler is sent to Laval.