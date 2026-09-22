With the 2026-27 NHL season approaching, preseason hockey is already delivering major storylines across the league. San Jose Sharks prospect Ivar Stenberg is ready for his highly anticipated debut, while Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin remains day to day with a lower-body injury. Elsewhere, Semyon Varlamov is preparing for an emotional NHL return, and Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar is nearing game action. From exciting young talent to important injury updates, Tuesday's NHL status report gives fans plenty to monitor before opening night of the game.

Ivar Stenberg Debuts As Alex Ovechkin Waits

Stenberg, selected second overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, will make his preseason debut when the Sharks face the Vegas Golden Knights. The 18-year-old forward is expected to skate alongside Alexander Wennberg and Collin Graf, giving San Jose supporters an early look at one of the franchise's most important building blocks. With the Sharks opening their regular season against the Florida Panthers on October 1, every preseason shift offers Stenberg another opportunity to establish chemistry and show he can handle NHL pace.

Washington, meanwhile, is taking a cautious approach with Ovechkin. The 41-year-old missed practice for a second consecutive day because of a lower-body injury and could sit out the entire preseason. Coach Spencer Carbery said the Capitals should have a clearer picture after two more practice days. Ovechkin has worked with Dylan Strome and Ryan Leonard during camp, but his readiness for Washington's October 2 opener against Carolina remains the priority.

Semyon Varlamov Returns As Injuries Mount

Varlamov's comeback is compelling. The 38-year-old New York Islanders goaltender is scheduled to make his first NHL appearance since November 29, 2024, after partial knee replacements. Two late-season games with AHL Bridgeport prepared him for this step, but facing the New York Rangers carries greater significance after a long rehabilitation. Islanders coach Peter DeBoer plans to divide Tuesday's goaltending duties between Varlamov and Ilya Sorokin.

Makar is nearing a return. The Colorado Avalanche defenseman, who missed the beginning of training camp with a lower-body injury, practiced Tuesday and is on track to face the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. His progress is welcome news after a summer focused on recovery.

Around the league, Flyers forward Denver Barkey is day to day. Dallas forwards Matt Duchene and Colin Blackwell should resume skating. Pittsburgh's Justin Brazeau, Ben Kindel and Ville Koivunen are injured. Seattle's Jake O'Brien is day to day, while St. Louis defenseman Tyler Tucker could miss the opener, potentially creating an opportunity for prospect Adam Jiricek.