Brady Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers in June after requesting a trade from Ottawa, ending his eight-year run with the organization and five seasons as captain. Michael Andlauer spoke with The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun about Tkachuk's departure from the Senators. Andlauer said Tkachuk's father, Keith, and brother, Matthew, played a role in the decision to leave Ottawa. At the same time, Andlauer also made it clear that the organization still values what Tkachuk did for the team and the Ottawa community during his eight years with the organization.

Michael Andlauer Points To Brady Tkachuk's Family

Speaking with The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun before the NHL Board of Governors meeting, Andlauer discussed why Tkachuk ultimately wanted out of Ottawa.

“Blood is thicker than water, and let's just say that his father and his brother got in his kitchen,” Andlauer said, referring to Keith Tkachuk and Matthew Tkachuk.

Andlauer said the decision was eventually made for Brady to play with Matthew in Florida. He added, “It's a decision that was out of our control to a certain degree. But you have to want to play for Ottawa. And right to the end, our fans were behind Brady–even after Team USA won gold. I have no doubt in my mind."

However, Brady has previously rejected the idea that playing with Matthew was the reason for his trade request. On the “Wingmen” podcast he co-hosts with Matthew, he said the decision “wasn't about” his brother.

Andlauer Still Praises Tkachuk's Time in Ottawa

Despite the difficult ending, Andlauer praised what Tkachuk gave Ottawa during his eight years with the franchise. Andlauer did not dismiss what Tkachuk meant to the Senators .

“In his eight years with the Ottawa Senators, and during his time as captain, he was an exemplary captain for us and leader and role model,” Andlauer said.

He also praised Tkachuk and his wife saying, “He and his wife, Emma, did more than any other player. And the fans knew it. Our fans are loyal, and they're intelligent. And they loved Brady.”

Ottawa Continue To Build Around Their Core After Tkachuk Trade

The Tkachuk trade also led to questions about whether other American players could eventually leave Ottawa. Andlauer dismissed that possibility as “overhyped” and said Tyler Kleven and Shane Pinto remain players who want to be part of the Senators.

Ottawa has already shown that it plans to keep its core together. The Senators signed Drake Batherson to an eight-year extension worth $10.75 million annually after Tkachuk's trade.

The Senators and Panthers will meet for the first time in the 2026-27 regular season on Oct. 21 in Ottawa.