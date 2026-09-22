The Anaheim Ducks have named Mikael Granlund their new captain, making him the 10th captain in franchise history. The team announced the decision Tuesday ahead of Granlund's second season in Anaheim. The 34-year-old forward takes over the captaincy after Radko Gudas, who held the role last season, was traded to the Florida Panthers during the summer. Granlund has never worn the captain's ‘C' for an NHL team, but he has already taken on the role for Finland at major international events, including the 2026 Olympics.

Pat Verbeek Explains Why Mikael Granlund Was Chosen As Captain

Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek explained why Granlund was chosen as the team's new captain.

Verbeek said in a statement, “Mikael has been a strong leader in our locker room and with his national team over the years, and he is a natural fit with where we are as a hockey club.”

He further said, “Both our management group and coaching staff have seen how he leads by example and exemplifies how a captain carries themselves on and off the ice.”

Meanwhile, Granlund also said he is proud to take on the role and credited his teammates and coaches for their trust.

Granlund said, “This is an incredible honor to be the captain of the Anaheim Ducks and join the many other great captains in the organization's history.”

He continued, “I am grateful to Pat, the coaching staff and the other players in this locker room to trust me with this responsibility."

Granlund will become the Ducks' first captain since Gudas held the role. Before Gudas, Anaheim went without a captain for two seasons after Ryan Getzlaf retired in 2022. The franchise's previous captains include Getzlaf, Paul Kariya, Teemu Selanne, Chris Pronger and Scott Niedermayer.

Ducks Add Four Alternate Captains

Granlund will not be the only player taking on a bigger leadership role. The Ducks named Leo Carlsson, Jackson LaCombe, Troy Terry and Alex Killorn as alternate captains for the season.

Granlund Brings International Leadership To Ducks

Granlund joined Anaheim as a free agent in 2025 on a three-year, $21 million contract. He made an immediate impact last season, scoring 19 goals and 41 points in 58 games. He then added five goals and five assists in 12 playoff games as the Ducks reached the second round.

Granlund has also spent years as a leader for Finland. He captained the country at the 2026 Olympics and at the 2018 and 2024 World Championships. Finland won bronze at the 2026 Olympics.

The Ducks open the regular season Oct. 2 at Vegas before their home opener against the Panthers on Oct. 4.