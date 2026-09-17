Connor Hellebuyck did not report to Winnipeg Jets training camp on Wednesday, and the team responded by suspending him. It is the logical next chapter in a standoff that began privately months ago and went public on August 27, when Hellebuyck's agent confirmed the goaltender wants out.

Meanwhile, the New Jersey Devils are one of several teams reportedly interested in adding the three-time Vezina winner. They even have a realistic package to offer. The problem is that realistic is not the same as competitive, and this bidding war has too many serious buyers for New Jersey to feel confident.

The Devils Have the Pieces, But Not the Best Ones

Winnipeg is reportedly seeking a package built around a top-six center, a young top-pair defenseman, and a first-round pick, the kind of return that lets Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff retool without years of tanking. Now, New Jersey can theoretically build that offer.

Anton Silaev remains a promising but unpolished defense prospect and would need to be included. Meanwhile, 25-year-old Dawson Mercer is skilled enough to fit the center requirement. GM Sunny Mehta also has two first-round picks thanks to the Simon Nemec trade, giving him draft capital to work with.

That is a real offer. It is also obviously not the best one. The Buffalo Sabres can dangle Konsta Helenius, Radim Mrkta, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen in front of the Jets, giving Cheveldayoff a starting goaltender in return, something no other suitor can match.

On the other hand, the Utah Mammoth has stacked prospect capital, including Tij Iginla or Caleb Desnoyers, defenseman Dmitri Simashev, and three first-round picks across two draft years thanks to the JJ Peterka trade.

And the Hurricanes, fresh off a Stanley Cup, can offer prospects like Bradly Nadeau and Ivan Ryabkin alongside a frustrated Alexander Nikishin, plus a goaltender in Pyotr Kochetkov or Brandon Bussi to soften the blow in Winnipeg's crease.

Sunny Mehta's Caution Is the Real Obstacle

However, even with the assets available, insiders describe Winnipeg's asking price as steep enough that no team currently seems desperate to meet it. TSN's Darren Dreger reported that trade offers so far have been "terrible," and Chris Johnston called this a genuine standoff with no clear resolution in sight.

That gives Mehta room to wait. He took over this offseason with both short and long-term planning in mind, and going all in during his first year would compromise everything he has built toward. There is also a practical incentive to patience.

Hellebuyck does not get paid until the regular season starts, so his holdout costs him nothing yet, and it costs the Devils nothing to watch from a distance. Not to mention, he also wants a Stanley Cup to cement his legacy. New Jersey can offer roster fit but not clear title contention on the level of Carolina or Florida. Whatever happens, Mehta seems content letting other teams bid first.