The St Louis Blues have been linked to Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin for the longest time, and a new report suggests the sides may finally be nearing a resolution. Nikishin's trade request has not wavered since he first made it known this offseason.



Nikishin's desire to leave stems largely from his role on Carolina's crowded blue line. He recorded 33 points in 81 games as a rookie, but he still profiles as a bottom-pairing option behind Jalen Chatfield and Sean Walker heading into next season.

Why does Nikishin want out of Carolina despite winning the Stanley Cup?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reported this week that Nikishin's stance has not changed and that he remains committed to leaving Carolina despite winning the Stanley Cup in his rookie season. The 24-year-old restricted free agent has yet to sign a new contract with the training camp opening imminently.

"Defenseman Alexander Nikishin remains unsigned by the Carolina Hurricanes as camps get set to open," LeBrun wrote. "The 24-year-old RFA requested a change of scenery after the season, and one thing that was made clear to me Monday is that the request remains in place."

The Russian defenseman also finds himself behind Shayne Gostisbehere in the pecking order for power-play minutes, another factor limiting his offensive ceiling. Nikishin starred for SKA St Petersburg in the KHL before crossing over, leading all KHL defencemen in scoring during both the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

That track record suggests untapped offensive upside that a change of scenery could unlock. A trade would also make him just the second player from Carolina's championship roster to depart this offseason, joining goaltender Frederik Andersen, who signed with Edmonton as a free agent.

Where The Blues Stand In The Chase

St Louis has real interest in adding Nikishin, and the timing of his public trade request could work in the franchise's favor. Both sides likely want the situation resolved before the regular season begins, which may accelerate negotiations that have stalled since July.

The Blues have an opening for Nikishin behind top-pairing defenseman Philip Broberg. He could step into a second-pairing role, log significant minutes and potentially quarterback a power-play unit that currently lacks a true option beyond Logan Mailloux.

Acquiring Nikishin would also let St Louis develop its defensive prospects at a natural pace. Theo Lindstein could benefit from more seasoning in the AHL, while Adam Jiricek would gain valuable development time before eventually pairing alongside Nikishin at the NHL level.

St Louis is far from alone in pursuing Nikishin. The Nashville Predators have also been mentioned as serious suitors, and the Winnipeg Jets have shown interest as well, potentially as part of a package for goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

The Blues also retooled their roster this offseason through extensions and acquisitions involving Mason McTavish and Connor McMichael, leaving fewer trade assets available to offer Carolina. Whether St. Louis can outbid competing suitors for a player of Nikishin's calibre remains the biggest obstacle standing in the way of a deal.

