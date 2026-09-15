Ottawa Senators have signed forward Drake Batherson to an eight-year contract extension, keeping him with the team through the 2033-34 season. The new deal makes Batherson the highest-paid player in Senators history and was completed before Tuesday's deadline, which would have limited the term to a maximum of seven years. Batherson's new contract comes after a strong 2025-26 campaign, when he scored 33 goals and 71 points in 79 games. The agreement gives Ottawa one of its top forwards for the long term.

Drake Batherson Gets Biggest Contract In Ottawa Senators History

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Senators have signed Batherson to an eight-year contract worth $86 million, with an average annual value of $10.75 million. The deal was completed before Tuesday's deadline, which would have limited Ottawa to a seven-year extension.

Eight years x $10.75M AAV for Drake Batherson in Ottawa. Major business done by the Senators. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) September 15, 2026

The two sides had been working toward a deal before the season. Batherson made it clear last week that he wanted to stay in Ottawa. Speaking at the Senators' annual golf tournament, he said:

“It would be nice to get it done before the season and not have that distraction before the games start,” Batherson said at the team's annual golf tournament. “(General manager Steve Staios) knows I want to be here. They'll keep moving forward and hopefully something gets done.”

The new contract makes Batherson the highest-paid player in Senators history. It also comes after a strong 2025-26 season in which he scored 33 goals and 71 points in 79 games.

Drake Batherson's Strong Season Leads To Long-Term Ottawa Deal

Batherson has now recorded 149 goals and 364 points in 470 NHL games since making his debut with Ottawa. He also added three goals and four points in four playoff games last season.

The 28-year-old forward was entering the final season of his previous six-year contract, which carried a $4.95 million cap hit. Ottawa has now secured him before he could reach unrestricted free agency next summer.

Senators general manager Steve Staios had already made it clear that both sides wanted to find a way to stay together.

“Drake's an important player and certainly continue to find a way to make him an Ottawa Senator for a long time,” Staios said of contract talks between the two sides. “...He wants to be here in Ottawa and we want him here. Those tend to work out.”

Batherson was drafted 121st overall by Ottawa in 2017. After developing into a top-six forward, he has now received the biggest contract in franchise history.