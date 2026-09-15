Connor Bedard could soon have a “C” on his Chicago Blackhawks jersey, but the team has not made it official yet. A new report suggests the 21-year-old forward is in line to become Chicago's next captain. The news comes as Bedard recovers from offseason shoulder surgery and remains expected to miss the start of the 2026-27 NHL season. For now, his captaincy is still unconfirmed, with the Blackhawks yet to announce their decision.

Connor Bedard Could Be Chicago Blackhawks' Next Captain

Spittin' Chiclets' Rear Admiral reported that Bedard “will be named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow.” However, the Blackhawks have not announced a captaincy decision.

BREAKING NEWS: Connor Bedard will be named captain of the Chicago Blackhawks tomorrow. — Rear Admiral (@RearAdBsBlog) September 15, 2026

Chicago has been without a captain since Nick Foligno was traded at last season's deadline. Bedard wore an alternate captain's “A” after that move, which added to the talk about whether he could eventually become the team's captain.

If the report is accurate, Bedard would take over the role at just 21 years old. The young star had 30 goals and 75 points in 69 games last season.

For now, though, the report should be treated as a rumor. Until the Blackhawks make an official announcement, Bedard has not been confirmed as their next captain.

Connor Bedard's Injury Adds Another Twist To Captaincy Report

The reported captaincy comes while Bedard continues to recover from offseason surgery on his left shoulder. The Blackhawks said after the surgery that he was expected to miss four months, with his return estimated for November.

Bedard has been making progress in his recovery. Bleacher Nation's Author Tab Bamford reported after Monday's unofficial practice, “Bedard continues to ramp up his work as he rehabs from his summer shoulder injury. He was little more aggressive with the shooting today than he was from what I saw on Friday, and he was moving pretty well on the ice. All of this is very encouraging.”

The Athletic's Scott Powers also reported that Bedard's recovery was “going as planned so far.” Powers added that, “He was expected to be skating at this point. He's obviously restricted what he can do on the ice for now”.

Bedard is still recovering from his shoulder surgery, with November remaining his expected return timeline.