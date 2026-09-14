Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin reportedly asked for a trade at the end of last season, and that request has not changed. The 24-year-old remains without a new contract as the Hurricanes get ready for training camp. The latest update adds another layer to Nikishin's future in Carolina. The young defenseman was still looking for a change of scenery after his first full NHL season ended with a Stanley Cup.

Why Does Alexander Nikishin Still Want A Trade From Carolina?

According to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, Nikishin and his representation requested a trade after the Hurricanes' playoff run. LeBrun reported Monday that the defenseman still wants a change of scenery, with the request remaining in place as training camp approaches.

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“Defenseman Alexander Nikishin remains unsigned by the Carolina Hurricanes as camps get set to open,” LeBrun noted. “The 24-year-old RFA requested a change of scenery after the season, and one thing that was made clear to me Monday is that the request remains in place.”

Nikishin finished his first full NHL season with 33 points in 81 games. He added one assist in 17 playoff games during Carolina's Stanley Cup run. His season also earned him seventh place in Calder Trophy voting, while he was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team alongside Calder winner Matthew Schaefer.

Could Alexander Nikishin Be Part Of Another Hurricanes Trade?

Nikishin's name was already part of trade discussions earlier this summer before LeBrun's latest report. Frank Seravalli reported in June that Carolina had offered Nikishin and a first-round pick to the Winnipeg Jets for Connor Hellebuyck. Other reports have also linked the young defenseman to possible trade discussions.

Nikishin was selected 69th overall by Carolina in the 2020 NHL Draft and spent several seasons in the KHL before joining the Hurricanes. He became one of the league's top young defensemen and made his NHL debut during Carolina's 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs run.

Nikishin is now a restricted free agent and remains unsigned. He carries an entry-level cap hit of $925,000, while Carolina's top five defensemen from last season are still under contract. If he is traded, Frederik Andersen would be the second player from Carolina's Stanley Cup-winning roster to leave this offseason after signing with the Edmonton Oilers.

