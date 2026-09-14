Kirill Marchenko and Alexander Nikishin are still part of the NHL trade rumor mill with the 2026-27 season approaching. Marchenko has been linked to several teams since the NHL Draft weekend, while Nikishin has also drawn interest after reports raised questions about his future with the Carolina Hurricanes. Recent updates from Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman and The Columbus Dispatch have added more details about the teams looking at both players and what their current teams could want in a trade.

Kirill Marchenko Trade Rumors Continue As Blue Jackets Seek A Replacement

Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reported that Columbus Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell has been listening to trade offers for Marchenko. However, Columbus is not looking for future assets alone. Waddell wants a proven offensive player around the same age who can replace what Marchenko brings to the lineup.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman also reported that the New York Islanders were “around that” when it comes to Marchenko. The Islanders did little to improve their offense during the offseason, which could make the winger an option for them. The Montreal Canadiens had also been frequently linked to Marchenko, but their recent signing of Chris Kreider could reduce that possibility.

Waddell also explained what Columbus would need in a trade during an appearance on The Sick Podcast -The Eye Test. “We can't just take him out of our lineup and not replace that,” Waddell said. He added that the Blue Jackets need “roster players or particular one player” in return.

Marchenko has one year left on his contract with a $3.85 million cap hit. The 26-year-old has scored at least 20 goals in each of his four NHL seasons, including a career-high 31 goals and 74 points in 2024-25. The Montreal Canadiens had been frequently linked to him, but their recent signing of Chris Kreider could reduce the chances of a deal with Columbus.

Alexander Nikishin Draws Interest From Another NHL Team

Nikishin has also drawn trade interest after the Hurricanes considered whether to re-sign or move the 24-year-old restricted free agent. The St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets have previously been linked to the defenseman.

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported that the Nashville Predators were “kicking around” Nikishin. Friedman pointed to Nashville's recent trade of Luke Evangelista to the New Jersey Devils for two draft picks and said the Predators have the assets to make a pitch to Carolina.

Nikishin had 11 goals and 33 points in 81 games during his rookie season, although his production and ice time dropped in the playoffs. There has also been a rumor that he wants an average annual value of up to $8 million. Friedman believes Zeev Buium's eight-year, $9.35 million AAV extension could affect Nikishin's next contract, whether it comes from Carolina or another team.