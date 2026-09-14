Montreal Canadiens are getting closer to a new contract with Arber Xhekaj. The 25-year-old defenseman remains an RFA, but talks with the team are moving in the right direction ahead of training camp. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported that the Canadiens and Xhekaj are getting closer to a new deal, although nothing has been completed yet. Montreal president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton has also expressed confidence that Xhekaj will be with the team when training camp begins.

Montreal Canadiens and Arber Xhekaj Getting Closer To New Deal

LeBrun reported that the talks are progressing and that the expectation is for Xhekaj to be signed and at camp. His report made it clear that the deal is not done yet, but the direction of the negotiations has changed after weeks of uncertainty around the defenseman's future.

https://x.com/PierreVLeBrun/status/2099473913197588539?s=20

“Talks are progressing and things are getting closer on a new deal between the Canadiens and RFA D Arber Xhekaj. Not done yet, but the expectation is that he'll be at camp and signed.”

Jeff Gorton also gave a positive update when speaking to reporters, saying, “I'm confident that Arber will be there and be part of our group.”

That is a notable change from earlier in the offseason, when Xhekaj had been mentioned in trade rumors. Montreal was reportedly considering its options with the defenseman, who appeared in 65 games last season. A new contract would now point toward the Canadiens keeping him as part of their blue line.

What Arber Xhekaj's New Contract Could Look Like In Montreal

There is also a cap factor behind the negotiations. After Montreal signed Zachary Bolduc to a four-year deal, the Canadiens were left with around $4.3 million in cap space. Chris Kreider's one-year, $2.15 million contract is also part of the current picture.

Xhekaj played only 11:25 per game last season, the lowest average among Montreal defensemen. His playoff average dropped to 8:05. Still, his physical style gives the Canadiens something different on defense, especially with the team trying to build on its 48-win, 106-point season and Eastern Conference Finals run.

David Pagnotta previously reported that Montreal values Xhekaj, and AFP Analytics projects a one-year contract worth $1.4 million. For now, the Canadiens appear focused on getting that deal done before camp rather than moving the defenseman elsewhere.

