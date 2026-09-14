The Ottawa Senators and Drake Batherson's camp are working toward a long-term extension with a major deadline approaching. According to Ottawa Sun reporter Bruce Garrioch, both sides are “targeting an eight-year extension.” Ottawa has until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday to complete an eight-year deal before new CBA rules reduce the maximum contract extension to seven years. The sides still have key details to settle, but there is little sign that either wants the talks to continue into the season.

Senators and Drake Batherson Have Until Tuesday to Get Deal Done

Garrioch reported that the Senators and Batherson's camp have not closed the gap on some key parts of the contract. Still, both sides appear to be pushing to reach an agreement before Tuesday's deadline. An eight-year extension would give Ottawa control of Batherson beyond his current contract, while the forward would get the longest extension available under the current CBA.

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Pierre LeBrun also provided some insight into the talks. He believes eight years could be the ideal outcome, but Batherson may accept a six- or seven-year contract depending on the average annual value. LeBrun also noted that Batherson does not want to negotiate during the season and wants the deal completed before the season starts.

The timing also matters because certain signing-bonus percentages change with the new CBA rules. That gives both sides another reason to try to finish the agreement before the deadline.

Drake Batherson's Next Contract Could Come With A Big Raise

Batherson is entering the final year of his six-year, $29.85 million contract, which carries a $4.975 million AAV. The 28-year-old right winger is coming off a strong season, recording 33 goals and 71 points in 79 games. Since being drafted by Ottawa in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, he has played 470 games for the Senators, scoring 149 goals and 364 points.

His next contract is expected to be much bigger. Julian McKenzie said on the Sens Spotlight Podcast that Batherson could land a deal around the level of Alex Tuch or Adrian Kempe. McKenzie added that he would expect the number to be around that range as long as it does not reach the $12 million to $14 million range.

With Brady Tkachuk's departure, Batherson has an even bigger role in Ottawa's offense. The Senators have developed him into a key player, and the current talks could determine how long he remains part of their plans.