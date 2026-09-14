The Montreal Canadiens have made changes to their leadership group ahead of the new season, with Josh Anderson named an alternate captain alongside Nick Suzuki and Mike Matheson. The move comes after Brendan Gallagher's departure, while Anderson takes on a bigger role with the team. Montreal has also secured the future of head coach Martin St-Louis, giving him a multi-year contract extension before training camp. The Canadiens are coming off a strong 2025-26 season that saw them reach the Eastern Conference Final for the first time since 2021.

Josh Anderson Takes Brendan Gallagher's Spot In Canadiens Leadership Group

The Canadiens announced Anderson's new role ahead of the start of training camp. He replaces Brendan Gallagher, who was one of Montreal's alternate captains last season before being traded. Anderson will now wear an “A” alongside Mike Matheson, with Nick Suzuki continuing as captain.

Josh Anderson sera désormais adjoint au capitaine Nick Suzuki, en plus de Mike Matheson



Josh Anderson will serve as an alternate captain to Nick Suzuki, along with Mike Matheson#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/LtymJKgODe — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) September 14, 2026

The 32-year-old has been part of the Canadiens since the 2020-21 season and has been viewed as a leader during his time with the team. His contract is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season, adding another important point to his new role with Montreal.

The Canadiens are coming off a 106-point season in which they finished sixth in the NHL and reached the Eastern Conference Final. It was their first trip that far since 2021 and marked their second straight playoff appearance.

Martin St-Louis Gets New Contract As Canadiens Prepare For Season

Montreal also made a key move, extending Martin St-Louis on a multi-year deal. His previous contract was due to expire after the 2026-27 season.

General manager Kent Hughes backed the coach's work with the young Canadiens, saying, “Marty has done a terrific job leading our young team. He is a great communicator and teacher. We look forward to his continued efforts to mold this group into a championship-caliber team.”

St-Louis first joined Montreal as interim head coach in February 2022 and became the permanent coach four months later. St-Louis helped guide Montreal to the Eastern Conference Final last season after the team finished with 106 points and reached the playoffs for a second straight year. He was also a finalist for the Jack Adams Award.

Montreal will now head into camp with its leadership group set and St-Louis under contract for multiple years. The Canadiens open their preseason Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs before starting the regular season on Sept. 29.