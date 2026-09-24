For most of his career, Alex Ovechkin carried two labels. The greatest goal scorer of his generation, and the man chasing Wayne Gretzky. On April 6, 2025, the second label stopped applying. His 895th career goal against the New York Islanders broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time NHL record, a mark that had survived 31 years and every challenger who came before him. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman was on the ice. Gretzky himself was there. And Ovechkin, at 40 years old, was still the most dangerous shooter in the building. Two decades into a career spent entirely in Washington, his on-ice legacy is settled. The financial one is just as compelling.

What Is Alex Ovechkin's Net Worth in 2026?

Alex Ovechkin has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making him one of the wealthiest active players the NHL has ever seen. That figure is built on a foundation of career NHL earnings that, across three contracts with Washington, total roughly $160 million in salary alone.

It started with a three-year entry-level deal after being selected first overall in the 2004 draft, worth $11.5 million. Then, in January 2008, Ovechkin signed a 13-year, $124 million deal with the Washington Capitals, which was the richest contract in NHL history at the time. What made it even more unusual was that he negotiated it without an agent, directly with the Capitals' management. In 2021, he signed a five-year, $47.5 million extension, ensuring his presence with the team through the 2025-26 season.

Beyond the salary, Ovechkin holds endorsement deals with companies including Nike, CCM, and PepsiCo, contributing approximately $1.5 million annually on top of his playing income. In 2012, he purchased a home in McLean, Virginia, for $4.2 million, boasting over 11,000 square feet of living space on more than an acre of land. Real estate, investments in businesses across Washington D.C. and Moscow, and his enduring market value round out a portfolio that some estimates now push closer to $90 million when everything is accounted for.

What Makes Alex Ovechkin's Fortune Different From Other NHL Stars?

Most elite NHL players earn their money and retire. Ovechkin built something harder to replicate. He spent his entire career in one city, with one team, and turned that loyalty into commercial staying power that very few athletes manage.

When Ovechkin reached 895 goals, he did it in his 1,487th game, the same number of games Gretzky played across his entire NHL career. That kind of symmetry does not happen by accident. It reflects two decades of relentless consistency, and consistency in sport is what keeps endorsement contracts renewing and jersey sales climbing long after a player's peak years.

After the record goal, Ovechkin said, "I'm very proud for myself, I'm very proud for my family, for all my teammates that helped me to reach that milestone, and for all my coaches. It's huge." Those words, spoken in the middle of a 4-1 loss, captured something genuine about the man. He was not performing for the cameras. He was processing a moment he had spent his life working toward.

That authenticity is what brands pay for, and what fans respond to. The $80 million figure represents where Ovechkin stands today, but his record-breaking milestone, arriving at the final chapter of his playing career, has only pushed his commercial and cultural value higher. In 2026, there is no NHL player whose name carries more weight.