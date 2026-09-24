Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin finally joined his teammates on the ice for his first full training camp practice on Wednesday, September 23, after missing time due to an off-ice workout injury. This came weeks after Larkin publicly requested a trade following the 2025-26 season, setting off one of the most turbulent storylines in Red Wings history heading into the new campaign. Detroit has since stripped him of his captaincy and announced they would begin the season without a captain.

What does Larkin's return to practice mean for the Red Wings?

The fact that Dylan Larkin completed a full session surprised even the coaching staff. "He stayed out for the whole practice," head coach Todd McLellan told reporters. "I thought it was just going to be a portion of it." That alone says something. Nobody was expecting a full shift from a guy managing both an injury and the weight of a trade request cloud hanging over his head.

Larkin had requested a trade after the 2025-26 season, and when he spoke to reporters on day one of camp, he acknowledged the request and said he didn't regret it. He also admitted that he has lost trust with both the fans and his teammates. But he said something that cut through all the noise: "I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again and with the fans."

Wednesday gave him that first real chance to do exactly that. No press conferences, no statements. Just a player getting reps in with his team.

The timing of his injury made things messier than they needed to be. Larkin reported to camp but couldn't be on the ice because of an injury suffered during an off-ice workout shortly before camp started. It piled onto an already complicated situation. Speculation ran wild. Every day he wasn't on the ice, the rumours grew louder.

Now, at least, the conversation can shift from what might happen to what's actually happening.

Will Dylan Larkin play before the regular season opener?

Not yet. Dylan Larkin wasn't placed on any of Detroit's four regular forward lines during practice, and instead rotated with Wilmer Skoog. McLellan confirmed Larkin won't play Thursday when Detroit faces the Buffalo Sabres.

The Red Wings wrap up their preseason schedule Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, and it is possible, though not confirmed, that Larkin could see some game action then. The regular season opens October 2 against the New York Rangers.

There's no urgency to rush him. He recorded 34 goals and 67 points in 74 games last season. Regardless of where his future lies, Detroit needs him healthy. A banged-up Larkin playing on borrowed time helps nobody.

Both Larkin and the organisation have committed to keeping trade discussions private. Nothing about his status changes after one practice. But at least the ice is where it belongs in this story now, literally.