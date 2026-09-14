Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has two years left on his current contract, but new general manager John Chayka is not looking to rush into a contract extension. Speaking to NHL.com ahead of training camp, Chayka said Toronto has time to deal with the contract while the team focuses on the new season. Matthews can become a free agent after his current deal ends, making his future an important issue for the Maple Leafs as they try to bounce back from missing the playoffs last season.

John Chayka Wants Maple Leafs Focused On Winning First

Chayka made it clear that the Maple Leafs are interested in keeping Matthews, but the extension can wait for now. The 28-year-old center has two seasons remaining on the four-year, $53 million contract he signed in 2023.

“We have, what, 10 months for that? And a lot can happen in 10 months (laughs). Let's get through our first regular-season game,” Chayka said.

The Maple Leafs GM also pointed to the strong relationship between the organization and Matthews, along with his representative Judd Moldaver. For now, Chayka wants the team to focus on getting the season started before turning its attention to contract business.

“Right now, let's deal with the business of winning. When it's time for business, we'll deal with it,” Chayka said.

Does Auston Matthews Already Believe In Maple Leafs' New Direction?

Chayka also denied reports that Toronto had to convince Matthews to believe in the team's new direction after making major changes across the organization. According to the GM, the conversations have gone the other way, with Matthews having a strong voice in discussions about what the team needs.

“And Auston had never felt like we're getting him to buy in. If anything, it was more like he's getting us to buy in and what's the right thing for the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Chayka said.

Matthews has already won an Olympic gold medal and collected major individual honors during his career. Chayka believes the captain is now focused on team success in Toronto. The Maple Leafs also made major changes around him this summer, adding Sergei Bobrovsky and Darren Raddysh while bringing in new coach Jim Hiller.

With Matthews' contract running through 2027-28, Toronto still has time before free agency gets closer. For now, Chayka wants the Maple Leafs to prove their new plan on the ice first.