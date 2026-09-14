The Winnipeg Jets are still waiting for the right offer for Connor Hellebuyck. Darren Dreger reports that teams have called Winnipeg about the star goaltender, but the offers have not been good enough for the Jets to make a deal. With Hellebuyck still wanting a trade, his future remains uncertain heading into the season. Josh Morrissey was also asked about the situation Monday and admitted that it has been difficult to see his longtime teammate and friend ask to leave.

Connor Hellebuyck Trade Offers Leave Jets With A Tough Decision

TSN analyst Darren Dreger reported that the Jets are receiving “terrible offers” for Hellebuyck. Dreger explained why the Jets have not found a deal for Hellebuyck. “Why wasn't he traded? The harsh reality, fellas, is that the offers were terrible,” Dreger said.

Hellebuyck has an expanded no-trade list, which limits the number of teams he could be moved to. Dreger also pointed out that some teams already have solid goaltending, while others see Hellebuyck as an upgrade but want to get him at a much lower price. “They do see Connor Hellebuyck as a potential upgrade, but they want Connor Hellebuyck at a discount price, a bargain-basement return. Well, Keven Cheveldayoff and the Winnipeg Jets can't do that.”

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Dreger also does not expect Hellebuyck to waive his no-trade clause to join another Canadian team. That could further reduce Winnipeg's options as the Jets continue looking for a deal.

Hellebuyck publicly confirmed his trade request in late August after first asking Winnipeg to move him earlier in the offseason. In his statement, he made it clear that his position had not changed, saying, “I believe moving on is the best path forward for me and my family.”

The 32-year-old goaltender has been Winnipeg's starter for 11 straight seasons. His request came after the Jets finished 35-35-12 and missed the playoffs for only the second time in the last nine seasons.

Josh Morrissey Admits Connor Hellebuyck Trade Request “Sucks”

Morrissey addressed the situation Monday during the Jets' golf tournament and admitted that Hellebuyck's request has been difficult on a personal level. The defenseman and Hellebuyck were drafted in 2012 and 2013 and have been teammates since making their NHL debuts during the 2015-16 season.

Morrissey said he learned about the request “when everyone else did” and admitted, “It sucks” to see a longtime teammate and friend want to leave. Still, he knows there is little he can do about the situation. “While obviously you can't ignore it and there's a little bit of noise, that's out of my control,” Morrissey said.

With no trade completed yet, Morrissey also acknowledged that it is hard to know what the Jets will look like when the season begins. He said Hellebuyck is “one of the best, if not the best, goalies in the world” and hopes he can return and play for Winnipeg for a long time.

