Connor Hellebuyck is not expected to be with the Winnipeg Jets when training camp opens this week, according to a new report. The goaltender asked for a trade after last season, but Winnipeg has yet to find a deal that works. As training camp approaches, the Jets are facing another decision on how to handle the situation. Hellebuyck's contract and trade list have already made things difficult, and his expected absence could add more problems.

Darren Dreger Shares New Update On Connor Hellebuyck And Jets Camp

TSN's Darren Dreger reported that he does not expect Hellebuyck to show up when Winnipeg opens camp later this week. If the goaltender does not report, Dreger said the Jets will likely respond on Wednesday or Thursday.

“If that is the case, that forces the Jets to respond. That response will likely come Wednesday or Thursday. I think it's important to note that there will be no immediate financial punishment. Obviously, NHL players don't start getting paid until the start of the regular season.”

Dreger also said trade interest in Hellebuyck has been “minimal” since the draft. The Buffalo Sabres had talks with Winnipeg before the draft, but there has not been much movement since then.

Connor Hellebuyck Trade Offers Still Not Enough

Dreger explained that teams interested in Hellebuyck are not ready to give Winnipeg the return the Jets want. Some clubs already have reliable goaltenders and see Hellebuyck as an upgrade rather than a need.

“Certainly nothing that would qualify as a package that general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Jets could work with in fair value in return for an elite-level goaltender in Hellebuyck with years remaining on his contract.”

Dreger added that teams are looking for him “at a discount price, want a bargain basement return,” while Winnipeg does not want to sell low.

Elliotte Friedman previously reported that Florida had made an offer, although some of the pieces involved have since moved to other teams. Friedman has also mentioned Buffalo, Utah and Carolina as possible destinations, with New Jersey another possible option.

Hellebuyck has five years left on his contract at an $8.5 million cap hit and has a full no-movement clause. For now, Winnipeg remains stuck between finding a suitable trade and dealing with Hellebuyck's expected decision to stay away from camp.