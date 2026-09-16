Quinn Hughes did not sign an eight-year extension with the Minnesota Wild under the NHL's old contract rules. The defenseman entered the final year of his deal without rushing into a new contract, and that approach continued as the new CBA took effect Tuesday night. Hughes is now limited to a seven-year extension with the Wild. The team still wants to keep its star defenseman long term, but there is no sign that either side is rushing the process. Wild GM Bill Guerin said the communication remains strong between the team, Hughes and his agent.

Quinn Hughes Contract Talks Continue After CBA Change

The deadline for an eight-year extension passed when the new CBA took effect at 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Hughes could have signed an eight-year deal with Minnesota before that point, but no agreement was reached. Hughes had already made it clear that he was in no rush to make a decision.

The Athletic's Michael Russo and Joe Smith reported on the latest update. Guerin said he has been comfortable with where things stand because of his conversations with Hughes and agent Pat Brisson. “Like I told you guys last year, these things take time,” Guerin said. He added that “different things are important to different players” and that “each and every player is a different process, no matter who it is.”

Under the new rules, Hughes can sign for up to seven years with the Wild. If he reaches unrestricted free agency in July 2027, another team could offer him a maximum six-year contract.

Wild Still Have Time To Work On Quinn Hughes Deal

Minnesota was willing to give Hughes an eight-year contract with an AAV higher than Cale Makar's $20.4 million. However, Hughes was believed to prefer a shorter deal. But now, with the new CBA in place, the Wild can offer him a maximum seven-year contract.

The Wild are expected to keep working on the contract during training camp. Guerin has also made it clear that he understands why Hughes is taking his time. “When you're a player, you're thinking about your personal situation when these things come up, and Quinn is no different,” he said. “You have to respect that.”

For now, Hughes remains unsigned, and the Wild have to work under the new seven-year limit. The team still has time to reach a deal, but Hughes will now have to decide whether he wants to sign a new contract with Minnesota or keep his options open for the future.