It's September 16, and the NHL's new CBA is now in effect through 2030, bringing new limits on contract lengths. Teams can no longer sign players to eight-year contracts, with the maximum now seven years for extensions and six years for free agents. The new agreement also limits signing bonuses to no more than 60% of a total contract. Before the Tuesday midnight deadline, several teams signed long-term deals done under the old rules. Here are 10 players who signed new contracts before the NHL's contract rules changed.

Eight-Year Contracts Led The Rush

Several players signed eight-year extensions just before the deadline closed.

Justin Sourdif agreed to an eight-year, $50.8 million extension with the Washington Capitals. The deal carries a $6.35 million AAV and begins in the 2027-28 season. Sourdif had 35 points, including 15 goals and 20 assists, in 78 games during his rookie season.

Ryan Leonard also signed an eight-year deal with Washington, worth $84 million. The contract carries a $10.5 million AAV and begins next season. Leonard recorded 45 points, including 20 goals and 25 assists, in 75 games last season.

Drake Batherson signed an eight-year, $86 million extension with the Ottawa Senators. His deal carries a $10.75 million AAV and will begin in 2027-28. Batherson had a career-best 33 goals and 71 points last season.

Noah Ostlund agreed to an eight-year extension with the Buffalo Sabres worth $52.8 million. The deal has a $6.6 million AAV. Ostlund recorded 27 points, including 11 goals and 16 assists, in 60 games during his rookie season.

Cutter Gauthier Sing Six-Year Extension

Cutter Gauthier signed a six-year, $81 million contract with the Anaheim Ducks. The deal carries a $13.5 million AAV and runs through the 2031-32 season.

CUT IT! ✂️



Our man Cutter signs a six-year deal keeping him in Anaheim through 2031-32. pic.twitter.com/q2TmGNcx9o — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) September 16, 2026

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, about $69.5 million of Gauthier's contract is in signing bonuses. The deal was completed before the NHL's contract rules changed on September 16.

Luke Evangelista Sing Five-Year Devils Extension

Luke Evangelista signed a five-year extension with the New Jersey Devils carrying a $7.25 million AAV. The contract begins in the 2027-28 season.

Two Canadiens Forwards Sign Four-Year Deals

Alex Newhook agreed to a four-year, $22 million extension with the Montreal Canadiens. The contract carries a $5.5 million AAV. Newhook had 25 points in 42 games during the 2025-26 regular season before an ankle injury. He then recorded seven goals and 10 points in 19 playoff games.

Montreal also signed Zachary Bolduc to a four-year, $16.8 million extension. The deal carries a $4.2 million AAV and keeps him under contract through the 2029-30 season. Bolduc recorded 30 points, including 12 goals and 18 assists, in 78 games during his first season with the Canadiens. He also ranked second on the team with 170 hits.

Jordan Staal And Arber Xhekaj Sign One-Year Deals

Jordan Staal signed a one-year extension with the Carolina Hurricanes. The deal carries a $4.9 million cap hit and can reach $10 million with performance bonuses.

Arber Xhekaj agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Canadiens for the 2026-27 season. The 24-year-old defenseman has played 230 NHL games since signing with Montreal as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

All 10 deals were completed before the deadline, giving these players long-term security before the NHL moved on to its new contract rules.