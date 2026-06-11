The Dylan Larkin situation in Detroit has moved from trade request to active negotiation. Elliotte Friedman first reported that Larkin had asked out of Detroit, with two factors driving the request: the Red Wings' failure to make the playoffs for a 10th consecutive season, the longest drought in franchise history, and a notably cool relationship between the captain and general manager Steve Yzerman that has been building since testy contract negotiations in 2023.

Now, per multiple reports, Detroit has received two concrete offers for Larkin and is weighing both ahead of the NHL Draft in Buffalo on June 27. The identities of the two teams have not been confirmed publicly, but the known landscape of Larkin's approved destination list narrows the field considerably.

Where Larkin Is Willing to Go

Detroit Free Press beat writer Helene St. James reported on Monday that Larkin is believed to be willing to waive his no-trade clause for three teams: the Minnesota Wild, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers. He wants to play for a contender, and those three represent the clearest combination of winning culture and immediate opportunity.

St. James also cited the New York Islanders, Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning as teams that could become options but would require more convincing on Larkin's part. Minnesota is widely considered the front-runner among those following the situation closely, given the Wild's need for a top-line centre and the opportunity to reunite Larkin with several of his Team USA teammates.

What Detroit Needs in Return

Larkin is signed through the 2030-31 season at $8.7 million annually, a contract that gives the acquiring team a high-end, two-way centre locked in for five more years. That security raises his trade value, but it also raises the cost of the cap commitment any team takes on.

Detroit needs to come out of this trade with assets that accelerate a rebuild that has stalled badly. The Red Wings hold the fourth overall pick at the Buffalo Draft and are already in a significant rebuild. A Larkin deal that returns a top prospect, a first-round pick and a roster player would represent the realistic floor of what Yzerman should accept.

Both offers are on the table. The clock is running.